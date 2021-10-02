Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: 5 ways to earn XP and storm through your Battle Pass tiers

Fortnite Season 8 has arrived with a brand new story, weapons, and a Battle Pass, with the latest one full of rewards, different cosmetics, and the Carnage skin for players to unlock.

Unlocking different Battle Pass tiers will present unique items. However, leveling up quickly and reaching all 100 tiers can be a tricky task for many players.

Fortnite Season 8: Earn Battle Pass XP with these simple methods

1) Killing enemies

Killing enemies in Fortnite Season 8 can pick up XP (Image via Epic Games)

A simple yet efficient way to earn more XP in Fortnite Season 8 is by eliminating more opponents in every match. There is a direct relationship between these two.

Here are the XP amounts users will earn for solo kills:

1 Kill - 50 EXP

2 Kills - 20 EXP

3 Kills - 40 EXP

4 Kills - 60 EXP

5 Kills - 80 EXP

6 Kills - 100 EXP

After eliminating their first opponent, players will get an extra 20 XP. Furthermore, they get additional XP in Duos, Trios, or Squads for knocking down or shaking down foes.

Knockdown - 25 XP

Shakedown - 100 XP

2) Completing Character Punchcards

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey For those asking, as of right now the Punchcards for each character do not reset weekly, they are a one time XP completion system, the only challenges that reset are the daily/weekly punchcard challenges that we already have. For those asking, as of right now the Punchcards for each character do not reset weekly, they are a one time XP completion system, the only challenges that reset are the daily/weekly punchcard challenges that we already have.

Fortnite Season 8 brought back punchcards. Instead of daily and weekly challenges, gamers can now complete daily and weekly Punchcard Quests.

Apart from the normal ones, there are even character-specific tasks focused around the Battle Pass skins and a few other important NPCs.

3) Opening containers

Produce Boxes (Image via Epic Games)

Another easy way to get more XP in Fortnite Season 8 is by opening chests, ammo crates, and produce boxes. They are often ignored but can be a great source of XP.

Here are the XP amounts for opening different containers:

Produce Box - 65 EXP

Fishing Pole Barrel - 65 EXP

Ammo Box - 100 EXP

Chest - 130 EXP

Supply Drop - 135 EXP

Llama - 735 EXP

4) Sideways

Fortnite @FortniteGame Enter the Sideways in Chapter 2 Season 8! #FortniteCubed Enter the Sideways in Chapter 2 Season 8! #FortniteCubed

Fortnite Season 8 introduced loopers to the Sideways. It is a new mini-game where they enter a different dimension and need to kill monsters. Gamers can earn decent amounts of XP for killing these creatures or completing various Sideways contacts in one battle royale match.

5) Focus on winning

Winning matches will earn more XP (Image via Epic Games)

Probably the best way to earn XP is by winning matches. The game rewards gamers for not killing enemies but also for surviving.

Winning each match will reward users with 300 XP. If they don't win every game, surviving longer will fetch extra XP.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

