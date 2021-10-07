When is Naruto coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Every leak and rumor so far, compiled

The speculations of Naruto coming to Fortnite Season 8 or Fortnite in general, have been around since the early Apple vs. Epic Games lawsuit days. It all started when private files for lawyers were leaked to the public. The files have specific information about Epic's future strategies for Fortnite.

But what seems to have stood out to everyone was the special mention of Naruto Uzumaki. Since then, the community has been anticipating the advent of Seventh Hokage. But the question remains, when is Naruto coming to Fortnite?

Fortnite Season 8: All you need to know about Naruto skin

Earlier, it was assumed that Naruto would be a Season 8 Battle Pass skin. This isn't the case, however. In a recent conversation between Candy Wing and Epic Games' CCO Donald Mustard, players learned that the Naruto skin would be an item shop cosmetic rather than a Battle Pass exclusive.

#Ex Candywing @qCandywing Today I had my last talk with donald ❣️

And I wanted to clarify something that it was a misunderstanding from my part and even he told me ( Naruto is NOT IN THE battle pass ) He wanted me to clarify cause he saw everything last night and he got worried Today I had my last talk with donald ❣️

And I wanted to clarify something that it was a misunderstanding from my part and even he told me ( Naruto is NOT IN THE battle pass ) He wanted me to clarify cause he saw everything last night and he got worried

Epic has not confirmed any of this yet. However, seeing the popularity and the demand of the Naruto skin, the developers would want to cash in on the opportunity. Fortnite Season 8 is already a month old at this point, and it is quite plausible that Naruto Uzumaki might make an entry midseason in the Item Store as DLC.

Several leaks have even pointed out that a collab is imminent. Shiina, another notable Fortnite leaker, said that an anonymous source who earlier prophesized both the Ariana Grande concert and the Suicide Squad skin has alleged that Epic was able to obtain the rights to Naruto.

Shiina 🎃 @ShiinaBR VERY IMPORTANT UPDATE:Naruto will, contrary to earlier expectations, NOT be in the Season 8 Battle Pass but he will 100% come to Fortnite in S8, according to Donald Mustard.According to @qCandywing , Donald said this was a "misunderstanding" and he said he'll not be a BP skin.

Naruto's 22nd Anniversary was on September 21st and HYPEX had asserted that the Naruto skin would be added to the Item shop that day. But that didn't happen. So far, Fortnite Season 8 has been quite dormant in terms of skins and cosmetics. But that can change in the upcoming days.

If this leak is true, it will be fascinating to see when and how Epic brings the anime character to the game. Naruto and Fortnite are massively popular IPs, and their coalition will be a great spectacle.

For now, there is no definite release date for Naruto's skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players will simply have to be patient and wait for Epic Games to drop an announcement.

Edited by Danyal Arabi