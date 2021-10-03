Every leaked skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 so far: Halloween Skins, Kevin the Cube and more

Fortnite skins are one of the most sought after items in the game and it looks like Epic Games has a lot in store for players. Fortnite Season 8 is almost a month old now and the developers have shown off some great skins, but the list does not end here.

Epic Games has a bunch of new skins in the pipeline waiting to be released. Thanks to Fortnite leakers and data miners, players can get an early peek at what's to come in the near future. Here is a list of all the leaked skins in Fortnite Season 8 so far.

Leaked (released & unreleased) skins in Fortnite Season 8 listed

1) Geometrik

A recent leak by prominent Fortnite data miner iFireMonkey hints at a new all-cube skin. The skin is clearly inspired by Kevin the Cube and looks uber cool, to say the least. A giant cube replaces the player's face and there are multiple small cubes all over the player. There's even a custom pickaxe (cube axe) and back bling (floating island) that comes with the skin.

2) Ione

Another leaked skin is Ione. She will be part of the Wolfsbane set that contains a harvesting tool and a back bling. The skin was added with the Fortnite 18.10 patch and as per her description Ione was "raised by wolves." She is an interesting addition and can be one of the sweaty skins of Fortnite Season 8.

3) Skeletara

Next up is Skeletara. This skeleton-styled skin is part of the Bone Scan set. The skin has a cyan blue skeleton outline over a black background. Players will also get an Axe Ray pickaxe as well as a back bling called sockets. The whole skin has a Halloween vibe. While the skin might not be a part of this year's Fortnitemares, players can look forward to getting it as soon as it is released.

4) Curdle Scream Leader

Curdle Scream Leader Skin is another leaked skin (Image via iFireMonkey)

Lastly, Epic has planned a Curdle Scream Leader Skin. It is a 'Rare Fortnite Outfit' and will be a part of Fortnite's Monster set. The set will have a harvesting tool named Chimeraxes and a back bling called Llamabomination. The backbling appears to be a llama that has been given a spooky makeover.

These are all the skins that will soon be coming to the Fortnite Season 8 Item Shop. Epic Games has not confirmed any dates but since the skins have been added to the game files, players can expect the skins to be available in-game sooner rather than later.

