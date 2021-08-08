Is Naruto coming to Fortnite? Leaks reveal future plans for Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Season 7 has been wild for loopers. Apart from the alien invasion theme, drastic map changes and weapons, players have witnessed a ton of collaborations this season.

The most recent collaboration is the Rift Tour, which marked the release of the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite Season 7. However, it seems like Epic has even more in store for players. As per the leaks coming in, Fortnite fans might be in for a treat. It seems like Fortnite x Naruto might turn into a reality soon enough, and that the collab can transpire in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite x Naruto: What do leaks tell us about the future collaboration?

Rumors and leaks surrounding Fortnite x Naruto originated after a document was released in the Epic Games v Apple court case. Players can go through the document here.

The document explains various images of workable collaborations that might be in the pipeline, along with the crossovers that have previously occurred. What allured players and fans was the mention of Naruto Uzumaki in one of the slides. While the details were quite sparse, it was plenty to drive the players' hysteria.

Fresh leaks now point out that the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration might occur during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

According to prominent Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, Epic has acquired the rights to Naruto and it might be part of the next Battle Pass i.e., Fortnite Season 8. Check out the tweet below.

I can't personally fully confirm it this time, but the Reddit source seems trustworthy.



Another important thing: Starting now, I will probably slow down a bit with insider leaks on this account.



I may post something here and there, but not at the pace I have been lately. ✌️ — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 31, 2021

ShiinaBR further stated that they "can't personally fully confirm" if the Naruto leak is genuine. However, the source had accurately leaked the Fortnite Ariana Grande concert, the newly released The Suicide Squad skins and Kevin the Cube's arrival in Chapter 7.

But as with leaks and unconfirmed sources, it is hard to completely buy into everything. Besides, Epic has been trying to bring Naruto into Fortnite since the Epic v Apple case. So Naruto's inclusion may have been in the cards for quite some time.

A Naruto Uzumaki Outfit was planned for #Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. We don’t know if this will ever be added to the game or if it was scrapped. pic.twitter.com/cmUqBw7YJO — Fortnite News (@Guille_GAG) May 3, 2021

With that being said, if Epic does manage to bring Naruto into Fortnite Season 8, it will undoubtedly be one of the most influential crossovers the game has witnessed. Players might also get to see a custom pickaxe for the Naruto collaboration, alongside emotes and other cosmetics. However, without any official confirmation from Epic, these are mere speculations.

Edited by Gautham Balaji