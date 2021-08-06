Can you get the Ariana Grande Fortnite skin for free in Season 7?

"How to get the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite for free?" is probably the most asked question on the internet right now. Since the skin's announcement, players have been going crazy over the new Fortnite Season 7 skin.

Ariana Grande is arriving on Fortnite Island for a special in-game concert known as the Rift Tour. The two-day concert will start from August 6 and go on till August 8, 2021. She will join the ranks of Travis Scott, Marshmellow, and Major Lazer in the Icon Series, who already have their in-game skins.

How to get the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite for free?

The simple answer to this question is that it is not possible. Not at the moment, at least. Players looking to get their hands on the Ariana Grande skin in Fortnite Season 7 will have to shell out some V-Bucks.

This is logical since the skin will be exclusive to the Rift Tour event and Epic will want to cash in from the event's hype and the skin.

The Ariana Grande skin has been made obtainable in the Fortnite Season 7 Item Shop and might be available until or before the concert.

There is an Ariana Grande bundle being offered. These include:

Ariana Grande skin with Rift Goddess Ariana variant

Piggy Smallz Back Bling

Lil’ Floaticorn Emote

Sweetener Sailshards Glider

7 Rings Smasher Pickaxe

The Ariana Grande skin is priced at 2000 V-Bucks, while the entire bundle will cost you 2800 V-Bucks. Players who want to get the skin can do so now, as Epic might not bring the skin back.

To witness the live event, players need to log in to Fortnite before (at least 45 minutes) the proposed time. There will also be numerous streamers streaming the Rift Tour event live on YouTube or Twitch.

Edited by Srijan Sen