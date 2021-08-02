Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: Paradise Palms POI, Juice WRLD concert, Ariana Grande skin, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. From alien invasions to Loki, players have seen it all. With Fortnite Season 7 entering its last phase, Epic Games wants to leave no stone unturned.

Yesterday, the much-rumored Ariana Grande skin leaked, and gamers now have a pretty solid idea about how the Rift Tour event will shape up. Along with the skin, loopers got a new teaser which, to say the least, is crammed with Easter eggs.

It is pretty clear that Epic is driving up the hype for the upcoming live event.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Ariana Grande teaser and skin leaked

Ever since Epic stated that a live event would be taking place in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, players hopped onto the guessing bandwagon to infer who the “record-breaking superstar” would be.

Well, to no one’s surprise, several new leaks have now confirmed that an Ariana Grande concert will be happening in Fortnite Season 7. Many prominent leakers took to Twitter to post the same.

HYPEX tweeted about all the appearances of Ariana Grande and, in a now-deleted post, also shared the trailers of the upcoming live event.

Here are all the appearances of Ariana Grande in that leaked prototype trailer! pic.twitter.com/90M9sp7vAY — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 1, 2021

Another notable Fortnite leaker, iFireMonkey, posted an exclusive Rift Tour hype video, as seen below:

A rift can be discerned cracking up from within the new alien abductor located over the Aftermath. Another thing to note in the video is that a familiar entity named the Storm King made a re-entry into Fortnite.

He first starred in the Save the World mode and later in Fortnite BR during the Fortnitemares event.

Leakers have also shared Ariana Grande’s in-game look in Fortnite Season 7, with Shiina tweeting about the same. The skin looks pretty neat and is coupled with a cool-looking backbling, known as “Piggy Smallz.”

In addition, Shiina also shared a teaser concerning the Ariana Grande emote.

The notable leaker also revealed that the Ariana Grande skin would be coming in the Fortnite Season 7 Item Shop on August 4th.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Paradise Palms POI and other details

With a ton of rumors and leaks surrounding the upcoming event, some are now believing that the Paradise Palms POI can play an essential role in Fortnite Season 7.

Paradise Palms was the POI where loopers first noticed Kevin the Cube. The cube has not been seen since Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Some players are also hoping that the live event might take place in Paradise Palms, which will make its comeback easier.

Either way, nothing is certain yet, and they can expect more details in the coming days.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 x Juice WRLD?

Another leak that caught the most attention was a song by Juice WRLD — “Come & Go” ft. Marshmello, leading many to assume that a Juice WRLD concert might be underway.

One of the songs at the Rift Tour will be "Juice Wrld - Come & Go ft. Marshmello" — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 1, 2021

However, this is not the case. What solidifies this is the Epic announcement that asserted the event would feature only one superstar, and it’s Ariana Grande.

Furthermore, iFireMonkey has mentioned that the song will be a part of the event. This translates into it being a part of the preshow, where Epic has declared Fortnite-themed experiences before Ariana’s appearance.

So players can expect some kind of tribute to Juice WRLD.

