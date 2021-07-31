Fortnite Season 7 live event poster leaks ahead of time: Cloud Kitty, Giant Mecha, and more unveiled

The Fortnite Season 7 live event, aka The Rift Tour, is just around the corner. Its official description reads:

“A musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and a record-breaking superstar collide.”

There have been several leaks that this “record-breaking superstar” will be Ariana Grande. But it remains to be seen who this personality will be. Recently, data miners have leaked some Fortnite Season 7 live event posters ahead of the upcoming show.

Fortnite Season 7 live event: Poster leaks and other details revealed

Today, a Twitter user named GMatrixGames, in his latest tweet, yielded some valuable information about the upcoming Fortnite live event, as seen below:

Since Fortnite China added a page for the Rift Tour, here's a new Rift Shard that hasn't been used in social posts!

Per the user, the image or poster was shared by Fortnite China. It was then added to a page for the Rift Tour. According to the user, the photo shows a new Rift Shard, which has not been witnessed before. The poster has an eyeball overlooking what appears to be the Fortnite sky.

There have been multiple rumors that the giant cuddle team will also be part of the Fortnite Season 7 live event. As the concert will be taking place through different dimensions, the giant cuddle dimension might be a part of the concert.

A Twitter user named FNBR Secret Santa shared an image of the giant cuddle team.

giant cuddle team during concert ? matches the free loading screen

Fortnite Season 7 live event rewards, event timing, and date details

To glorify the live event, Epic Games has issued some limited-time challenges for loopers to earn some bonus XP in Fortnite. Here are all the challenges and rewards:

Interact with the Rift Tour Posters — Rift-sterpiece spray

Use an Alien Hologram Pad on top of the Party UFO —

Cloudy Kitty

Save the date in the Rift Tour tab and play a match —

Cosmic Cuddles background

Attend the Rift Tour — No reward

These challenges & rewards got decrypted while i was sleeping, they go live in 2 hours!



ALSO GOOD MORNING ❤️

The Fortnite 17.21 update accompanied a perplexing countdown timer that occasionally glitches into alien glyphs instead of numbers. Now, loopers know that the timer will be counting down to this year’s Fortnite live event.

If the current timer stays unchanged, then the Fortnite Season 7 live event will transpire on August 6th and commence at 6 PM EST, 3 PM PDT, 5 PM CST, and 3:30 AM IST on August 7th.

There are numerous rumors that Kevin the Cube might make a comeback. Will this Fortnite live event in some way connect to the ongoing lore? Only time and Epic have the answer.

