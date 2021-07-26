Loopers in Fortnite Season 7 saw a ton of new collaborations and in-game skins being launched. What the players have not seen is the return of the Travis Scott skin in Fortnite Season 7.

This begs the question - will the Travis Scott skin return to Fortnite in Season 8?

The Travis Scott skin was seen in Fortnite more than a year ago, and players have been wondering about its plausible return. The skin has been immensely popular among fans, and there have been rumors that Epic might bring it back sometime next season.

When is Travis Scott coming back to Fortnite?

The Travis Scott skin was first introduced last year after the Fortnite x Travis Scott in-game virtual concert. What most players did not expect was for Epic to take down the Travis Scott Fortnite skin from the Item Shop.

Since then, there have been no signs of his in-game comeback. However, there have been rumors that the Travis Scoot skin might make a comeback sometime in August.

Rumors suggest that August will be Travis Scott's chosen month for his New Single and his possible return to Fortnite! pic.twitter.com/zmkajAlXMC — New Last Reality l Fortnite News (@NewLastReality) July 17, 2021

With Fortnite Season 7 coming to an end, Epic might conduct a live event with the singer and the skin might make an entry to the game. However, the chances of this are pretty bleak as the developers might already have someone else on their list.

Rumors are circulating online that Epic has already collaborated with Ariana Grande for an upcoming live concert. Travis Scott's collab and skin might be on the shelves, at least for now.

Having said that, the Travis Scott skin was extremely successful both financially and gameplay-wise for Epic. The possible return of the skin might not be completely bleak. However, nothing has yet been confirmed by Epic.

ok but where’s my ariana concert 😡 pic.twitter.com/zpfmPb0TKU — D3NNI (@D3NNI_yt) August 5, 2019

The developers are leaving no stone unturned in providing players with fresh content and in-game collaborations. With Fortnite Season 7 reaching its end, players can expect a variety of things to make their way into the game. Season 8 is surrounded by speculation as to how the story will continue going forward.

