Fortnite Gravity Gun: Where to locate and use Grab-Itron in Season 7

A new weapon called the Grab-Itron or Fortnite gravity gun is almost here. The weapon has not yet been added to the game. Today, Epic released the new Fortnite 17.20 update, bringing a major overhaul to the game.

One such eye-grabbing and the biggest new addition is the "Grab-Itron". Earlier, Grandpa Rick was seen using this Fortnite gravity gun in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 teaser. The gun was being called "Cowinator" by loopers and leakers, but Epic has now confirmed this is not the case.

So, what is this Fortnite gravity gun and how can players get it?

Fortnite gravity gun and everything you need to know

Firstly, the official name of this brand-new weapon is Grab-Itron. As the name suggests, this weapon enables players to lift objects and launch them at either opponents or buildings. The damage caused will depend on the object's size and the material of which it is composed.

What this means is that players can simply throw a vehicle or any other object at other players using this Fortnite gravity gun. Pressing the reload button will rotate the object around.

The Grabitron that i leaked a while ago is coming this/next week! pic.twitter.com/FJwKQyGSW8 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

How to get the Grab-Itron in Fortnite Season 7?

Even though the Fortnite gravity gun has been added with the Fortnite 17.20 update, it is not available as of now.

What this means is that the weapon is not live or available for players to use and experiment with, as of writing this article. As per notable leakers and data miners, this new Fortnite gravity gun is expected to arrive before the end of August.

This article will be updated once the weapon is launched in the game and a guide on how players can get it in Fortnite will be added.

For those who want to know how the new Fortnite gravity gun looks and works, here is a short video uploaded on Twitter by Max // Fortnite News & Leaks.

