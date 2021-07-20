Every new cosmetic added with Fortnite update 17.20: Leaked skins, backblings, wraps, and more

The highly anticipated Fortnite update 17.20 is finally here. It marks the second significant change coming to Season 7 after it hit the game last month.

Epic Games had already announced to players about the downtime and when the servers would be back up again. The servers are now up, and the new Fortnite update 17.20 has arrived. The developer has added a ton of new cosmetics like wraps and skins, among other things.

Thanks to data miners and leakers who have found most of the new skins and bundles coming to the latest update, players have an idea of what to expect.

Fortnite update 17.20: Every new cosmetic and skin to know about

Before going into any detail, here is a list of all the leaked Fortnite skins, pickaxes, and backblings coming with the Fortnite update 17.20:

Skins

Ghost and Shadow Henchmen

Chic Commodore

Bugha

Customized Captain

L.T. Look

Mod Marauder

Vouge Visionary

Wrap Major

Wrap Recon

Wrap Trapper

Bogey Basher

Cart Champion

Eagle Enforcer

Putt Pursuer

Swing Sargeant

Pepper Throne

Gildedguy

Backblings

Zoey Trophy

Slush Fighter Cape

Hologlyph

Sleek Hologlyph

Viola Royale

Par Pack

Pickaxes

Aquari-Axe

Bugha Blades

Dauntless Driver

FutureProof Flail

Orbital Abductor

Holoslash

Stellapen Smashpack

With the Fortnite update 17.20, gamers can finally get their hands on the Ghost and Shadow Henchmen skins. These were added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 and characterized as NPCs.

Ghost Henchmen are a special type of henchmen that worked for an organization called Ghost, while the Shadow Henchmen are a type of henchmen that worked for Shadow.

Ghost & Shadow Henchmen will finally be skins! pic.twitter.com/oUJf7mxacF — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

The latest skins introduced in Fortnite update 17.20 are the Pepper Throne skin and the Guildedguy skin. Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf is also set to enter the game, as Epic is releasing an Icon Series bundle for him.

The 18-year old is the 2019 World Cup Solo champion and one of the most prominent names when it comes to Fortnite.

Players will be able to get the Bugha Icon Series set in the Fortnite Item Shop starting Tuesday, July 20th, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, or July 21st at 2 AM.

The bundle will include the Bugha Outfit, the Zoey Trophy back bling, the dual Bugha Blades pickaxe, and the Bring It Around emote. It will be available in three styles: the default style, the electrified Bugha Elite Style, and the World Champion Bugha Style.

New Bundles:

- Bugha Bundle

- Gildedguy Bundle

- Fearless Fairway Bundle

- Wrap Gear Bundle pic.twitter.com/osPk7xjO31 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) July 20, 2021

Moving on from the skins, the new Fortnite update 17.20 will also include skins that are reactive to wraps. The description of the wrap states:

"Show off any of your wraps on this outfit! Pick a color for your hair and clothing accents to complete your look! Includes Pixellator Wrap!"

Some backblings and pickaxes will also be reactive to wraps.

This wrap comes for free with the skins that react to wraps, more info about their bundle:



- Equip any wrap! Free wrap included!

- Show off any of your wraps on this outfit! Pick a color for your hair and clothing accents to complete your look! Includes Pixellator Wrap! pic.twitter.com/oaK5g6LlOR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

Their backbling & pickaxe are also reactive to wraps! pic.twitter.com/1d6Gitn7Rv — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

Talking about pickaxes, there is a new one called Aquari-Axe coming to Fortnite Season 7. The special thing about it is that the fish and everything inside it will move. This item will be part of the Undercover Summer set.

New Animated Aquari-Axe Pickaxe! (the fish and everything in it move) pic.twitter.com/GgN5PYWbUD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

The Fortnite update 17.20 will also bring four new Fortnite Pride sprays that players can use, as seen below. This update is definitely one of the most comprehensive ones that players have seen since the new season began.

