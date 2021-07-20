Every new cosmetic added with Fortnite update 17.20: Leaked skins, backblings, wraps, and more

The highly anticipated Fortnite update 17.20 is finally here. It marks the second significant change coming to Season 7 after it hit the game last month.
Epic Games had already announced to players about the downtime and when the servers would be back up again. The servers are now up, and the new Fortnite update 17.20 has arrived. The developer has added a ton of new cosmetics like wraps and skins, among other things.
Thanks to data miners and leakers who have found most of the new skins and bundles coming to the latest update, players have an idea of what to expect.
Fortnite update 17.20: Every new cosmetic and skin to know about
Before going into any detail, here is a list of all the leaked Fortnite skins, pickaxes, and backblings coming with the Fortnite update 17.20:
Skins
- Ghost and Shadow Henchmen
- Chic Commodore
- Bugha
- Customized Captain
- L.T. Look
- Mod Marauder
- Vouge Visionary
- Wrap Major
- Wrap Recon
- Wrap Trapper
- Bogey Basher
- Cart Champion
- Eagle Enforcer
- Putt Pursuer
- Swing Sargeant
- Pepper Throne
- Gildedguy
Backblings
- Zoey Trophy
- Slush Fighter Cape
- Hologlyph
- Sleek Hologlyph
- Viola Royale
- Par Pack
Pickaxes
- Aquari-Axe
- Bugha Blades
- Dauntless Driver
- FutureProof Flail
- Orbital Abductor
- Holoslash
- Stellapen Smashpack
With the Fortnite update 17.20, gamers can finally get their hands on the Ghost and Shadow Henchmen skins. These were added to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 and characterized as NPCs.
Ghost Henchmen are a special type of henchmen that worked for an organization called Ghost, while the Shadow Henchmen are a type of henchmen that worked for Shadow.
The latest skins introduced in Fortnite update 17.20 are the Pepper Throne skin and the Guildedguy skin. Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf is also set to enter the game, as Epic is releasing an Icon Series bundle for him.
The 18-year old is the 2019 World Cup Solo champion and one of the most prominent names when it comes to Fortnite.
Players will be able to get the Bugha Icon Series set in the Fortnite Item Shop starting Tuesday, July 20th, at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, or July 21st at 2 AM.
The bundle will include the Bugha Outfit, the Zoey Trophy back bling, the dual Bugha Blades pickaxe, and the Bring It Around emote. It will be available in three styles: the default style, the electrified Bugha Elite Style, and the World Champion Bugha Style.
Moving on from the skins, the new Fortnite update 17.20 will also include skins that are reactive to wraps. The description of the wrap states:
"Show off any of your wraps on this outfit! Pick a color for your hair and clothing accents to complete your look! Includes Pixellator Wrap!"
Some backblings and pickaxes will also be reactive to wraps.
Talking about pickaxes, there is a new one called Aquari-Axe coming to Fortnite Season 7. The special thing about it is that the fish and everything inside it will move. This item will be part of the Undercover Summer set.
The Fortnite update 17.20 will also bring four new Fortnite Pride sprays that players can use, as seen below. This update is definitely one of the most comprehensive ones that players have seen since the new season began.
