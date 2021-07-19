How can players earn legitimate V-Bucks for free in Fortnite Season 7?

V-Bucks in Fortnite can be used by players to purchase great items and collectibles. These are in-game currencies that players can obtain by paying real money. Epic offers players a variety of V-Bucks bundles to choose from, and loopers can use these to purchase emotes, skins and other things.

Multiple websites claim to have free Fortnite V-Bucks generators where players can obtain V-Bucks for free. Well, this is not true, and players should tread cautiously around these malicious websites.

So is there a way thorugh which players can get V-Bucks in Fortnite for free? This article will be a guide to how players can earn legitimate V-Bucks for free in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Ways to acquire V-Bucks for free

There are only two legitimate ways through which players can get their hands on some shiny new V-Bucks in Fortnite. Here are both of them explained.

1) Battle Pass

Fortnite Season 7 brought a brand new Battle Pass with it. But some things were left unchanged. Most players might not know this but each season's Battle Pass has some rewards that can be claimed even without buying the Battle Pass.

In Fortnite Season 7, players can claim free rewards by merely ranking up the tiers in the Battle Pass. The new season's Battle Pass offers 1500 V-Bucks that can be claimed by unlocking the tiers. The 300 V-Bucks that come under the free portion can be collected by Loopers by reaching level 78 rank.

2) Save the World

Next up is the Save the World mode. Unlike Fortnite, this is not a free version, and players need to buy it from the Epic Store to partake in it. Since this is a paid game mode, this method of getting free V-Bucks in Fortnite will be limited to those who already own this.

In Fortnite Save the World mode, players can earn free V-Bucks by logging in every day to receive log-in rewards. There is no need to play the mode if players don't want to, as collecting the login rewards will be sufficient to receive free V-Bucks in Fortnite. There are also weekly Epic rewards that players can collect after seven days. These rewards frequently consist of large amounts of free V-Bucks.

