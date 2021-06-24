5 most boring landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has brought along a lot of changes to the map and redesigned locations. Loopers not only need to defend Fortnite Island against alien invasions but also uncover the mystery behind that enormous mothership hovering above the island.

As with every new season in Fortnite, there are some locations on the map that everyone wants to jump at, while some are just left deserted and deprived.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has some new interesting spots like Believer Beach and the IO Outposts to name a few.

But what are the most uninteresting spots in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7? This article will answer this question.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: 5 boring landing spots

1) Coral Castle

When it comes to boring landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, the Coral Castle surely takes the throne. This location was added to the map in Chapter 2 Season 3 and is located north of Sweaty Sands (now Believer Beach), southwest of Stealthy Stronghold, and west of Pleasant Park.

This location only has a handful of chests while the floor loot leaves a lot to be desired. This location has seen some buzz as it is one of the many Alien Artifact locations in Week 3.

Coral Castle is one the most boring drop spots (Image via fortnitekcash13.com)

2) Catty Corner

Catty Corner is another spot that most loopers are going to avoid dropping in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. It is positioned inside of the coordinate G7, southeast of Lazy Lake.

With only 13 or so chests and not enough Slurp Juice to replenish one's health, this place is surely not the place to land at the beginning of the game. Kit used to be the boss of this area but can now be seen as just another character.

Catty Corner is located southeast of Lazy Lake(Image via Fortnite Wiki -Fandom)

3) Holly Hedges

Located inside the coordinate B5, south of Sweaty Sands, Holly Hedges is one of the dullest spots when it comes to landing at the start of the game. It is a small local town that has hedges encompassing the outskirts.

The place has only 13 loot chests and doesn't have many other essentials like bandages or ammo either. Loopers who are looking for legendary loot should shy away from this location.

Holly Hedges is a small local town (Image via FortniteFun.NET)

4) Craggy Cliffs

Craggy Cliffs is a low drop area and not a lot of players want to land here in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Because these players can't get enough kills, and coupled with that, the loot here is not that great either.

This location is suitable for players who are looking to farm or upgrade their weapons in the game. There was also a recent Week 3 quest that demanded loopers to destroy the boats at Craggy Cliffs before the Storm Eye shrinks.

Craggy Cliffs is a low drop area(Image via Fortnite Insider)

5) Steamy Stacks

Lastly, Steamy Stacks is another one of the most uninteresting landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. The area can be discovered inside the coordinates of G2 and H2, east of Craggy Cliffs and north of Dirty Docks.

It is powered by The Cube, the power station that runs the entirety of the island. This place hasn't seen any hot drops due to the low supply of loot and supplies like bandages or Slurp Juice.

Steamy Stacks is located east of Craggy Cliffs and north of Dirty Docks(Image via Fortnite Insider)

