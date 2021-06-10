When is The Foundation skin coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Everything we know

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has finally hit consoles and PCs, and Epic Games has left no stone unturned with this season. This time around, aliens have invaded the Fortnite island. The Fortnite island has been penetrated by a mystical force from space, destroying the Spire in the process.

There isn't much known as to why aliens have attacked the Fortnite island. One interesting thing that was revealed in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 story trailer was The Foundation, who were shown to be falling into the ocean after the destruction of the Spire.

Watch the official Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 trailer here:

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 - The Foundation skin

With the Spire shattering into pieces and The Foundation being released, loopers can expect to see the much-awaited Foundation skin becoming available in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

The Foundation is the "Leader of The Seven" and the 4th member to have been revealed. He had sealed himself inside the Zero Point to stabilize it, after Agent Jones pledged to help him find Geno and the sisters. He was first seen in the Zero Crisis Finale event in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6.

After the destruction of the Spire and getting hold of the Zero Point in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, it is shown in the trailer that The Foundation escaped and was being rifted into a different reality through the ocean.

His helmet's lights were turned off and his body was nearly lifeless as he slipped into the ocean, so staying in the Zero Point for a long time had likely drained him of his energy.

While Epic Games hasn't given a release date or even a glimpse of The Foundation skin, loopers can expect it to be a part of the secret Battle Pass skin.

