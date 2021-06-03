Fortnite: How to get abducted by an alien UFO

Fortnite season 6 is about to end, and Epic Games has already started giving players a glimpse into season 7.

Fortnite's next season will start on June 8th and could be alien-themed if leaks and teasers are to be believed.

This time around, Fortnite has something interesting for the players. Players can fire up and jump into Fortnite, and chances are they might get transferred across the map by a mystical laser beam that comes from the sky. Watch the video below for more context:

Getting abducted by aliens in Fortnite

UFOs are real and have been spotted in Fortnite. These UFOs aren't just hovering objects in the sky. They interact with players in certain regions of the map on Fortnite Island. Gamers will encounter alien abductions through UFOs in Fortnite.

If a player becomes prey to alien abduction, they will return to the game with full health and shield.

To get abducted, the players need to stand where the mysterious light beam appears on the map, and they will be transported away. These mysterious light beams can be found anywhere on the map. However, they have been chiefly seen around Risky Reels as well as Boney Burbs on the map. A mystical laser beam was beamed on the players during their abduction by the UFOs.

The players are carried away feet first by the UFO. They lose an immense amount of their endurance.

Players can be abducted from anywhere on the battle royale island. Earlier, they had to visit the Risky Reels, as that’s where the UFOs were spawned. However, this is not the case anymore, as the number of abductions has grown

Therefore, the best way possible to get abducted is to continue playing and joining matches.

Fortnite is currently one of the best Battle Royale games in the market. The free-to-play game has evolved and matured both as a game and in the entertainment space.

The company has even collaborated with other companies around the globe to feature new characters and mods to the game.

