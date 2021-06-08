What are Battle Stars in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?

The much-awaited Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is here, and with it, many new changes are coming to the arena.

As with every new season of Fortnite, players experience a new Battle Pass that introduces new weapons, skins, and cosmetics. This time around, Epic Games has brought something back into the Battle Pass for loopers.

Also read: How to skip Fortnite intro after the game loads

Battle Stars in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: What are they?

Fortnite Season 7 brings back Battle Stars, which players can use to unlock Battle Pass rewards. As they progress, additional pages of rewards will become available.

Battle Stars can be earned from in-game activities and by leveling up. Each level gained grants players five additional Battle Stars to use.

Some challenges would reward players with ten battle stars, which was an immediate tier-up. Secret Battle Stars were also scattered around the map for players to discover.

Battle Pass changes

The Battle Pass is also introducing additional pages that players will be able to unlock as they progress in the game. They can collect all of these rewards on the page and obtain access to the locked rewards.

Players who haven't purchased the Battle Pass will still be able to get their hands on the free pass rewards on each page using the Battle Stars they collect from just playing the game.

Also, each time loopers level up, whether by gaining XP's via playing or buying a level of V-Bucks, they will get five additional Battle Stars. Players can reach level 100 and collect all the Battle Pass rewards as usual.

They came without warning, their intentions were unclear. But what’s clear now is that a war has come to the Island.



Fight back the Aliens in #FortniteInvasion pic.twitter.com/KTQsS9UXjn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 8, 2021

Superman x Fortnite

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, Epic is bringing aliens and extra-terrestrials into the arena. Players can expect to see Superman make his way into the arena too.

As Superman is from another world, Krypton, to be precise, he would additionally match the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 theme. The publisher has also teased the DC hero's glasses in one of their latest tweets:

Catalog Entry #407-740



When placed onto the face this strange plastic device seemed to make us appear as unrecognizable.



More testing required.



Full data upload - 6.8.2021 pic.twitter.com/KXGykzgO7S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 6, 2021

Also read: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 release date and time revealed for all regions

Edited by Ravi Iyer