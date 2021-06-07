Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 release date and time revealed for all regions

In less than 24 hours, Fortnite Primal season will come to an end, and Epic Games is finally giving players news about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

While Fortnite Season 6 received mixed reactions online, with many labeling it as "the best season ever," others were not as impressed with innumerable collabs and incessant additions. Now that the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is around the corner, to glorify the occasion, Epic Games has also started a countdown event.

Release Date and Start Time for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

In one of their recent tweets, Epic Games have already confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will be launching on Tuesday, June 8th, 2021.

Catalog Entry #437-887



The creatures of the Island seem to use this strange, flimsy holding device to consume their… bone modification liquid?



Fascinating indeed.



Full data upload - 6.8.2021 pic.twitter.com/VJjBro5Jja — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 5, 2021

Players will encounter a short amount of server downtime, which will be accompanied by a fresh patch to download, which will set the ball rolling for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

The server downtime should commence at the following times:

4 AM ET

1 AM PT

9 AM BST

1:30 PM IST

The downtime will last for roughly an hour.

The official start time for Fortnite Season 7, will be soon issued by Epic Games. The aforementioned times are only speculation based on prior updates and season launches. This article will be updated accordingly once more information is revealed.

Once servers return online, a new world will await loopers. Aliens who’ve already started making contact with island inhabitants will play a major role in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 narrative.

Fortnite Season 7 Collaborations teased: Rick and Morty, Superman, and more

With only a few hours left for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, glimpses of what players can expect from the upcoming season have already surfaced.

Popular Data-miner HYPEX recently revealed the length of the Season 7 Trailer.

ICYMI: The Season 7 Storyline Trailer is gonna be 1 minute and 40 seconds long! — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 7, 2021

Additionally, a new teaser for Fortnite’s official page has all but confirmed a Rick and Morty Fortnite collab for next season. The show’s infamous ‘Butter Robot’ appeared in what could’ve been the final teaser before the next season’s update

Here's the teaser in HD!



Left = plasma/laser pistol

Middle = Rick & Morty Loot Crate

Right = Skin Teaser pic.twitter.com/DEtTQH7HRn — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks (@HYPEX) June 7, 2021

Given Fortnite’s approach to collabs, it's safe to say that a Rick and Morty Fortnite skin could be on the cards in Season 7.

It remains to be seen whether Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will be worth all the hype. This is a question that will be answered, as the season launches in just a few hours.

