Do the free Fortnite V-Bucks generators actually work in Season 7?

Do free Fortnite V-Bucks generators work? Fortnite Season 7 has been full of mysteries as Fortnite Island saw the arrival of aliens and other outworldly beings. The new season also brought along new weapon skins, cosmetics and other items to the game.

Epic is known for launching new and flashy items for players, and Fortnite Season 7 is no different. Loopers can get these new items, skins or emotes via V-Bucks. These virtual currencies can be purchased in Fortnite Season 7 through real cash.

Due to the rise in popularity of Fortnite, there have been numerous free Fortnite V-Bucks generators cropping up on the web that claim to offer free V-Bucks to players. Do they?

Fortnite Season 7: The reality behind the free Fortnite V-Bucks generators

Just a little context, V-Bucks have been around in Fortnite almost since the start. Players can use these V-Bucks to purchase a variety of cosmetics, emotes, or skins from the in-game store. Players can keep these items forever once purchased.

Now, since these V-Bucks cost real money, most players simply don't want to spend real cash to get these items. Several websites claim to have free Fortnite V-Bucks generators, where players can get V-Bucks for free by simply entering their in-game ID and name.

According to Epic, these free Fortnite V-Bucks generators won't work, and players looking to get free V-Bucks should be cautious around these websites. Check out Epic's tweet below on the matter.

Visiting websites or clicking links claiming “free” Vbucks or in-game items are unsafe. The official Fortnite website is https://t.co/2e5rxQV3Uo.



Guard your account information and DO NOT trust third-party websites with your account information!https://t.co/9Xt9VtnmbP — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 7, 2018

It is very clear from the tweet above that these free Fortnite V-Bucks generators should not be trusted. These websites steal users' sensitive information and store it on their servers. Most of the time, such websites successfully approve an invalid username and proceed to generate free Fortnite V-Bucks and skins for that particular account.

Epic has already stated that players should only use Fortnite's official store to obtain either V-Bucks or other items. Players should not fall prey to such free Fortnite V-Bucks generators, as these simply collect users' private information without players even knowing about them. These free Fortnite V-Bucks generators are scams and pretend to give out V-Bucks when in reality they are just dummy websites.

So to put it in one line, free Fortnite V-Bucks generators don't work in Fortnite Season 7 and probably never will until Epic comes up with something.

We're dropping 1000 V-Bucks into the accounts of all players globally who bought a random item Loot Llama in STW before we stopped offering them. No action needed, if you purchased this item you should see the V-Bucks in your account over the next few days https://t.co/l4VR5MTZl9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 22, 2021

