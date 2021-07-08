Zyg and Choppy NPC location: Where to find Zyg and Choppy in Fortnite Season 7

Zyg and Choppy's location in Fortnite Season 7 is something that everyone wants to know about. Both NPCs have been added to the Fortnite map this week. With the new Fortnite 17.10 update, Epic has completely transformed the map.

The recent update has brought along Nanites, Alien Biomes, Holly Hatchery and, the alien duo, Zyg and Choppy. There is also a new Week 5 challenge that requires players to “Dance near Zyg and Choppy."

Where are Zyg and Choppy located in Fortnite Season 7?

Not all aliens are bad, and some can be friendly and fun too. So looking around for Zyg and Choppy's location in Fortnite Season 7 might not be a wrong idea. If it turns out to be a bad call, players can always kill them and claim their powerful ray gun, which is not a bad deal either.

The 18th NPC "Zyg And Choppy" has two animations related to Planting Alien Parasite Eggs and Nuturing Alien Parasite Eggs. Not only this but the NPCs location is set to be a "Growing Garden".



I talked about this and a bit more in todays video! https://t.co/Ypv8Ih5xBS pic.twitter.com/sq45zxSN5V — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 25, 2021

Also read: How to get the Marshmallets pickaxes for free in Fortnite Season 7

It seems like Zyg and Choppy don't like staying in one place and want to explore the island. So their location can be tough to pin down. But thanks to the Fortnite community, their location is always being traced.

Currently, players who want to meet Zyg and Choppy can head to Hydro 16. While the location is not named, it can be is straightforward to find. Players need to visit the west of Misty Meadows.

After reaching there, enter the main building at ground level. Inside the building, players will be greeted by Zyg and Choppy, who are guarding the area. They are not threatening (unless fired upon) so, players can interact with them.

Even though the duo seemed friendly, their actions say otherwise. According to Fortnite lore, the duo are currently seeding parasite eggs in-game. It might be possible they are traveling from one POI to another in-game and setting the groundwork for more sites such as Holly Hatchery.

ZYG AND CHOPPY (The Mythic Ray Gun Boss) currently spawns in Hydro 16, soon he will move to Weeping then to the middle of the map then near Pleasant then to Craggy and finally near Retail! pic.twitter.com/nYW8mdKGvA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 6, 2021

As the weeks go by, the alien invasion in Fortnite Season 7 is strengthening and, players might witness more and more map changes and alien infected POIs in the coming days. All of this is still speculation, and it will be intriguing to see how Epic builds upon this.

Also read: Fortnite Alien Parasites location: How to get infected by Alien Parasites in Season 7 (Week 5 Challenges)

Edited by Srijan Sen