Fortnite Season 7 Holly Hatchery Guide: What can players do in the new Alien-infested POI?

It looks like the mysteries in Fortnite Season 7 are not going to stop anytime soon. Even after four weeks, loopers are having a tough time determining what will happen next. Recently, Epic accidentally spilled the beans regarding the new map change coming to Fortnite Season 7.

In one of the challenges, players were told to land at Holly Hatchery, a location that was not present on the map. Following the update, Holly Hedges has now been replaced by Holly Hatchery.

Data miners and leakers had also exposed details about Holly Hatchery.

Fortnite Season 7: Holly Hatchery and all loopers should know about the new POI

Before the Fortnite v17.10.2 update, leakers and data miners had already given players hints about what to expect when the update officially rolls out. Earlier, leakers had decrypted a fresh 'pak' file associated with Holly Hatchery. It looks like everything came true with the new update.

Holly Hedges has changed to Holly Hatchery, as aliens have started taking over more and more places in Fortnite Season 7.

Aliens have taken over the POI and designed an unusual bio-cube around the Garden center to simulate their own environment. This means that players can anticipate more changes and activities to take place around the area.

These aliens are using the Holly Hatchery area to produce more Kymera. Plants and structures in the area have also been transformed.

Inside the bio-cube, players will experience a no gravity zone, which will defy all the laws of physics known to humankind. Players can jump to much greater heights, fall damage will be neutralized, and players can almost sort of float while inside the low gravity region.

Players can also use these cubes on their weapons to transform them as well. There are strange batteries placed inside the cube that players can destroy with their pickaxes. While inside the cube, players can also walk faster, while pressing the crouch button will allow them to land back on the ground.

As per the leakers, the cube-like area will expand as the days go by in Fortnite Season 7 and infect more of the Holly Hatchery area.

