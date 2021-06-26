Fortnite Season 7 leak reveal major map changes coming to 4 POIs

Another day, another leak happening in Fortnite Season 7. Loopers are in for a treat as massive changes are set to happen in the game. With the alien mothership on the move, players have been speculating about the blow-up of the Coral Castle for a while now.

Prior to this breaking news, players were also allowed to take a peek inside the mothership. The structure had some secrets of its own, as fans found POIs from older seasons like Garage from Pleasant, Temple from Sunny Steps and Butter Barn to name a few.

#Fortnite

The locations I see are:

• Garage from Pleasant (CH2)

• Temple from Sunny Steps (CH1)

• Butter Barn (CH2)

• Windmill from Anarchy Acres(CH1)

• Pirate Ship from Lazy Lagoon (CH1)

• Lucky Landing (CH1) https://t.co/YxC3SQbRy3 pic.twitter.com/ZbVYUdp5Fv — 🛸🚀₮ⱧɆ₣ØɄ₦Đ₳₮łØ₦ (146 days 🎂)🚀🛸 (@TheFoundoFN_7) June 22, 2021

Fans of the game have been left wondering what role these stored POIs will play in Fortnite. There is a lot of speculation around this, and some players have even shared their views on it.

Abductions simply to offer Loot? Oh I don't think so... Take a look at what's happening in the Mothership this Week! #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/c3Ce4MEcjy — Ako | Fortnite News 👽🌊 (@FNChiefAko) June 25, 2021

The Fortnite 17.10 update came out a while back and brought a ton of changes along with it. Now, some leakers have pointed out several other map changes that might come to Fortnite Season 7.

Leak reveals map changes coming to 4 POIs in Fortnite Season 7

A renowned Fortnite leaker named HYPEX has recently unveiled some major map changes that might hit the Fortnite map. Check out his tweet below.

Upcoming Map Changes:



- Alien Parasites will takeover: Lazy Lake, Weeping Woods & Holly Hedges.

- Coral Castle will be abducted by the Mothership in chunks which will leave a crater where the IO will have their camp then Kymera will appear there with an exotic Burst Pulse Rifle. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 26, 2021

Also read: Where to destroy boats in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 3 Epic Challenges)

As per the leaker, loopers can expect alien parasites to take over Lazy Lake, Weeping Woods, and Holly Hedges in Fortnite Season 7.

As Fortnite Season 7's theme revolves around aliens, with players having to steal UFOs and fight intergalactic intruders, it makes sense that these alien parasites are being added to the game.

Players might also have come across a bunch of green glowing eggs while exploring the Fortnite island. If they get too close to these eggs, the Alien Parasites will hatch and attach themselves to the player.

The leak also mentioned that Coral Castle will be taken over by the Mothership in parts. This might leave a crater where the IO (The Imagined Order) will have their camps.

Although Epic has not confirmed any of this, considering how the events have lined up, it all seems quite possible.

Summer Brutus should be out tonight!



News Feed Text: "It had been years since it was possible for him to take a vacation, but now, he will finally be able to relax and show off that mountain body on the beach." pic.twitter.com/5bkb1rPdNL — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 26, 2021

Epic has already accidentally revealed the Fortnite Beach Brutus skin as the item shop is set to rotate in a few hours. Having said that, more information is expected to be released in the coming days.

Also read: 5 most boring landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul