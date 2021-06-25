Where to destroy boats in Fortnite Season 7 (Week 3 Epic Challenges)

It's time for loopers to destroy boats in Fortnite. The new alien-themed season has been around for a couple of weeks, and there are several quests for players to complete.

One of the Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 quests demands that they destroy boats. This quest is from the peaceful and nature-friendly Dreamflower, one of the countless NPCs in Fortnite, and is a tad distinct from what players would expect.

In the epic questline, gamers need to "destroy three boats on the island."

Where can players find and destroy boats in Fortnite Season 7?

From what it seems, gamers can expect to be required to destroy the motorboats they use to travel on the water, but that is not the case. Instead, the boats in question are mere wooden ones seen lying around by the shoreline.

Craggy Clifffs

Players can visit he shop called Cap'n Carp at Craggy Cliffs (Image via Cultured Vultures)

The first location that players can visit to destroy boats in Fortnite is the shop called Cap'n Carp at Craggy Cliffs. The shop sells bait and other fishing tools.

Here, they can find several wooden boats lying around the shop or either hanging on the wall.

Dirty Docks

Gamers can also visit the north of Dirty Docks to find and destroy boats in Fortnite Season 7. There, they will find more than the required amount of vessels to destroy.

Coral Castle

This is another location where loopers can find these wooden boats. They simply need to visit the northern shoreline of Coral Castle, where gamers can find and destroy boats in Fortnite.

Once they find these wooden boats, loopers can destroy them using a pickaxe, just like any other item in-game. After destroying the three boats successfully, they will be rewarded with some generous amount of XP, which is always helpful.

Gamers will also get closer to unlocking some incredible rewards, like skins and emotes.

Recently, the mothership has rapidly been moving away from the island. Although loopers don't know the reason, it undoubtedly might be linked to future events in Fortnite Season 7.

As you will have probably already seen, the Mothership is moving rapidly! The first image is where it originally was and the second one is where it's now located!



[Both images belong to @KaspolLeaks, consider checking out his amazing comparisons!] pic.twitter.com/FkMwOZbH5L — Ako | Fortnite News 👽🌊 (@FNChiefAko) June 24, 2021

