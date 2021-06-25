How to claim UFO & Aliens lobby track in Fortnite Season 7

Epic Games is partnering with The O2 to bring an extraordinary musical event to Fortnite Season 7. Loopers attending the Fortnite x The O2 event will be rewarded with the free UFO & Aliens lobby track.

The Squeezy Life spray has already been made available freely to all loopers in the game. The developers have been collaborating with different artists to bring various in-game virtual concerts.This time around, Epic has collaborated with Easy Life. As per Epic,

" It’s a full-on interactive experience where you'll constantly be on the move!"

Players can read more about it here.

Easy Life & O2 have partnered with Fortnite and have created an exclusive lobby track!2



This lobby track can be obtained by attending the live O2 event inside of Creative mode! (Island Code: 2500-3882-9781)



June 24th - 27th @ 3:30pm EST#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/YTB6wkpLCB — Max // Fortnite News & Leaks 🛸 (@FNLeaksAndInfo) June 21, 2021

Claiming the UFO & Aliens lobby track in Fortnite Season 7

The O2 is a huge entertainment district in London, England. There is an indoor arena, music club, movie theater, and much more. The digital venue is packed with activities for loopers to experience and have fun. It even has mini-games and rides, to name a few.

Fortnite x The O2 will further involve a unique interactive musical performance by Easy Life. Players can earn a couple of free rewards by simply attending the event.

To get the UFO & Aliens lobby track, players simply need to visit The O2 between June 24 and 27 and engage in the interactive music experience.

If players want to experience the musical concert, there will be a portal at the Main Stage area of The O2 Island that players will have to enter into.

The Squeezy Life Spray and UFOs & Aliens Lobby Track!#Fortnite #FortniteNews pic.twitter.com/Eqy4wdxapj — FortniteNewsC3 | Leaks & News (@FortniteNewsC3) June 21, 2021

The concert will be approximately 20 minutes long, so players need to attend the complete experience to unlock the reward. The whole set (UFO & Aliens lobby track) will contain songs from the band Easy Life. The track is produced by Easy Life and Fortnite’s Sound Team.

Players looking to get their hands on these new and special UFO & Aliens lobby track will need to take part in the Fortnite x The O2 concert as this is the only way. There is also a Fortnite Cosmic Summer Challenge ongoing in the game that is offering players tons of free rewards for completing certain events.

The Summer Legends pack is set to release tonight/tomorrow worldwide.. Its currently showing in New Zealand XBOX & PS Stores! pic.twitter.com/zVkHmUo2Ke — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 22, 2021

