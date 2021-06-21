Fortnite Redeem Code: How to redeem Squeezy Life spray for free in Season 7

Players can use Fortnite Redeem Code to get the Squeezy Life spray. No one can turn down a free lunch, especially when it comes to in-game cosmetics. Epic Games is allowing players to get their hands on something special via Fortnite Redeem Code in Fortnite Season 7.

Epic has been collaborating with a number of famous personalities and ventures to bring exclusive content to the game. In just a matter of five days, the company has done close to fifteen collaborations. The latest is a way to promote the British band Easy Life’s new album.

Players can also go to Fortnite Creative and attend a performance by the band inside the game to get a free Lobby Track.

How to get the Squeezy Life spray for free via Fortnite Redeem Code?

Fortnite Redeem Code is a way by which players can get cosmetics or skins in Fortnite.The steps to get the Squeezy Life spray are pretty simple. Players can just follow the steps below to get the Squeezy Life spray for free.

Step 1: First, players need to visit the official Fortnite Redeem Codes website. Players can click this link.

Step 2: Players then need to log in to the Epic Games Account that they use.

Step 3: Input the following code. Select activate. Players can use the below-mentioned code.

8Z35X-3ZWAB-BC57H-EQTQZ

Step 4: Players will then need to fire up Fortnite and the Squeezy Life Spray will then be present in the game for players to claim.

Players also need to know that the 2FA should be enabled before they can redeem the code in Fortnite. That is it, players will now have the Squeezy Life Spray in the game using the Fortnite Redeem code.

Bonus Content: How can players Get The Easy Life Lobby Track using Fortnite Redeem Code?

Apart from the Squeezy Life spray, players can also get their hands on the Lobby Track by the Leicester band.

The band Easy Life will be presenting songs from ‘Life’s A Beach’ in Fortnite Creative at the O2 arena. Players simply need to log in to Fortnite Creative and participate in the activities involved in the experience, which will start on Thursday, June 24th at 20:30 BST ( 25th June 1 am IST). This way players will be able to get the track for free.

Presently, this might be the only way to unlock the Lobby Track, so players shouldn't miss the collaboration later this week.

To access the O2, visit Fortnite Creative and enter the following Fortnite Redeem Code:

2500-3882-9781.

