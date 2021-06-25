Fortnite Season 7: The Alien Mothership atop the island is moving and could destroy Coral Castle soon

Some loopers have reported the movement of the Alien Mothership in Fortnite Season 7. This season, players have seen the arrival of a giant mothership that has been hovering over Fortnite Island ever since the season started. The mothership moved away from the island for a brief period of time but was back again after the Fortnite 17.10 update. Inside the mothership, loopers will find POIs from older seasons like Lucky Landing and Butter Barn, to name a few.

#Fortnite

The locations I see are:

• Garage from Pleasant (CH2)

• Temple from Sunny Steps (CH1)

• Butter Barn (CH2)

• Windmill from Anarchy Acres(CH1)

• Pirate Ship from Lazy Lagoon (CH1)

• Lucky Landing (CH1) https://t.co/YxC3SQbRy3 pic.twitter.com/ZbVYUdp5Fv — 🛸🚀₮ⱧɆ₣ØɄ₦Đ₳₮łØ₦ (148 days 🎂)🚀🛸 (@TheFoundoFN_7) June 22, 2021

Recently, loopers could also visit the inside of the alien mothership to see what's inside and get some sweet loot. This time around, the alien mothership has changed its location. A player named "gameshed_" pointed this out.

The Mothership is finally moving 👀 (thanks to @gameshed_ for reminding me about this) pic.twitter.com/wXBR5ylLKn — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 23, 2021

The alien mothership is moving and could destroy Coral Castle

As the alien mothership changes its location on the map, loopers are left wondering what could happen next.

Questions and rumors are surrounding the mothership like, what course will the mothership take and what other things will happen when the mothership changes its location have been arising.

I wonder where its going — the poggioli man (@thepoggioliman) June 24, 2021

Some well-known Fortnite leakers might have given players an answer as to what could happen next. A Twitter user with the new "Ako" recently pointed out that the mothership can destroy the Coral Castle region of Fortnite island.

My best guess is Coral Castle, since it's rumored to be destroyed by it — Ako | Fortnite News 👽🌊 (@FNChiefAko) June 24, 2021

Another famous Twitter user named HYPEX had also suggested the same, mentioning that IO will take over the POI after it is destroyed.

The mothership has been moving pretty fast in the past few days that has caused a lot of speculation among loopers. Nothing can be said for sure, as Epic Games can pull anything off when it comes to surprising its players.

Its season 7 and coral castle’s fate is destabilizing fast! — Tyler Klinger (@TKlinger95) June 24, 2021

The developers also have not confirmed whether the Coral Castle area would be destroyed by the alien mothership or not. So anyone can guess what could happen next.

The Week 3 Legendary Quest has already started and players are hard at work completing the challenges and earning rewards. There are a ton of quests that players need to complete in order to earn XP and other rewards. Players can also get UFOs and the Alien Lobby track by attending the virtual concert in Fortnite.

