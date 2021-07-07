Fortnite Alien Parasites location: How to get infected by Alien Parasites in Season 7 (Week 5 Challenges)

Fortnite Season 7 has entered its fifth week, and developers have also begun the fresh new Week 5 challenges for loopers. Even though the extraterrestrial theme has been around for a while, nobody knows what Epic will do next.

Alien Parasites were introduced in Fortnite Season 7, and they started with infecting wildlife. These pink, drifting extraterrestrials travel in flocks and hatch from clusters of green eggs found around the map.

In a two-part Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 Legendary Quest, players are tasked with getting an Alien Parasite infection.

Getting infected by Alien Parasites in Fortnite Season 7

As Season 7 has progressed, there have been bizarre changes to the wildlife and locations on the island. Regions on the map are turning purple as aliens have started infecting these areas.

Players will have the highest chance of finding these Alien Parasites at these locations on the map. All that needs to be done is to find and kill the infected animals that are near these purple areas. The alien parasites have infected wildlife such as chickens, wolves, boars, and frogs, and players can hunt them down.

The week 5 Challenges suggest that before Wednesday, Jul 7th, we have to get an update adding the following things:

- Holly Hatchery

- Alien Nanites#Fortnite #FortniteSeason7 #leaks

(image: week 5 challenges)

Chickens are the most widely available and are easy to kill off on the lot. They can be spotted at farms northeast of the Corny Complex, as well as in the region south of Believer Beach.

While boars can be hunted down by visiting south of Believer Beach and south of Corny Complex, they are also discovered in other areas too. Wolves usually spawn on the east side of Weeping Woods and northwest of Lazy Lake.

If the alien parasite infects an animal, its head will be replaced by the alien. Loopers then need to shoot at the animal's body and not at the head. If they shoot at the head, then the alien parasite might die, which will result in nothing.

If killed correctly, players can approach the animal, and the Alien Parasite will sneck onto them. Players will notice their HP going down but, on the other hand, will hold the low gravity jump effect and be invulnerable to headshots.

This is just the first part of the quest, and to complete the quest, players and receive the rewards will need to visit Believer Beach and talk to Sunny before removing the Alien Parasite.

Alien parasites are taking over Weeping Woods and one decided to hitch a ride; figured I'd help support their cause.

