Fortnite Season 7 Week 5 round-up: Alien Nanites, Zyg & Choppy Mythic gun, and Believer Beach trashed

Week 5 of Fortnite Season 7 is here (or about to end). With the new Fortnite 17.11 update added, it is safe to say that Epic is planning something big. With new things arriving every day in Fortnite Season 7, it is hard for players to keep track of Epic's introduction each week.

The new season has been a topsy turvy one, and players still can not wrap their heads around many things (why are aliens here, what do they want, and so on).

Fortnite Season 7 Week 5: What is new this week?

What might be the most obvious thing that players must have noticed in Fortnite Season 7, Week 5, is that the Cosmic Summer has wrapped up. The alien parasites have become increasingly active and are cropping up at different locations.

Alien Nanites are here

Alien Nanites are here (Image via Epic Games)

The much-awaited and anticipated Alien Nanites have made their way into the game this week. These are multi-purpose items that can be used to either upgrade weapons or as weapons themselves. These Alien Nanites can be used to convert an Assault Rifle, SMG, and Sniper Rifle that is Rare quality or higher into the Pulse Rifle, Kymera Ray Gun, and Rail Gun.

Alien Nanites have been disabled in competitive playlists.



We'll let you know if there are any more updates to Competitive gameplay. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) July 7, 2021

Players can even toss them like grenades to deal damage and create an alien biome with low gravity. Those who exit the biome will also have no-fall damage effects for a brief amount of time.

Zyg and Choppy: Two new NPCs

For players who want to show off their dance moves, Epic has got them covered as well. There are two new NPCs Zyg and Choppy, with whom loopers can interact. They reside in Hydro 16, west of Misty Meadows, and players can dance with them to complete one of the Quests. The duo may seem friendly and fun, but beware. Zyg and Choppy are tasked with planting Alien Parasite eggs all around the map.

Players can obviously kill them to obtain the new Mythic Ray Gun that is much stronger than the Kymera Ray Gun.

Believer Beach and Holly Hatchery

Believer Beach, which drew a lot of attention during week 3, and now it is getting back to normal again. Week 5 saw the artwork being gradually washed away, and the stage has already been removed. What has not left are the IO troops who are still scouting the Believer Beach location and continuing their investigation of the dropship.

Lastly, Holly Hedges renamed Holly Hatchery in week 5, as Alien Parasites have taken over the POI. Supposedly, these aliens are using the area to produce more Kymera. There are speculations that the cube-like area will expand and infect more areas in the coming weeks.

Week 5 will be ending soon, and next week will be a crucial one. Epic might surprise players with numerous new activities and map changes to make their way into Fortnite Season 7.

Holly Hedges has changed and it also has a no gravity zone! pic.twitter.com/Mp00iMEDIU — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 6, 2021

