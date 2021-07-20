Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Leaks: New Live event confirmed, Halloween Celebrations, Pride Sprays, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 was a great season with numerous new features and gameplay changes. Players saw aliens invading the battle royale island. The new 17.20 update is also here, bringing with it several unique skins and features.

However, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is almost coming to an end now. According to the popular leaker HYPEX, the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 will end on 12 September 2021. This means that players can expect the new season to arrive somewhere between 14-16 September. However, nothing is certain, and Epic will be dropping hints pretty soon.

A new live event in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is also in the works along with some things being added for the Halloween Celebrations.

Season 7 ends on September 12th! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 8, 2021

A New Live event is coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Epic is planning on doing something big with the new 17.20 update. Several prominent Fortnite leakers and data miners are hinting towards a new "Special Event" that will be making its way into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Although not much is known about this event yet, leakers have shared a render. Players can check the tweet below.

Early look at the Event Countdown!! 🔥



There will of course be a timer at the front, but that's how it pretty much should look like In-Game!



(Big shoutout to @gameshed_ who made this awesome image in Blender!) pic.twitter.com/CAWyNPBBxC — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) July 20, 2021

Also read :Every new cosmetic added with Fortnite update 17.20: Leaked skins, backblings, wraps, and more

As leaks suggest, the timer will appear in the near future and will likely mimic the doomsday timer design. The event might happen sometime during the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. However, Epic has not yet confirmed anything as of now. Players will need to wait and see how this fits into the season's theme.

Fortnite Update 17.20 brings Pride Sprays to the game

The new update has also added cosmetics in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Leaked game files from the 17.20 update reveal that a horde of Pride sprays are set to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. In total, there are 4 distinct Pride Sprays players can get their hands on. These are in the shape of a bomb, a heart, a unicorn, and a star.

Halloween Celebrations in Fortnite?

Although there's still a few months until Halloween, Fortnite seems to be already gearing up for this year's Fortnitemares event. HYPEX reveals that Shadow Bombs may soon be set to make a return to the game, although it is unclear whether the return will be after the 17.20 update or during Halloween.

Alongside this, as is tradition, Zombies Fiends will most likely return during the Halloween update/event. They usually spawn at locations at random and are generally dangerous as they attack unsuspecting players in swarms, which in-turn could quickly dry their health bars, sending them back to the lobby.

New Kevin The Cube sequences got added back today!

- Cube Smack & Rune Vent



Along with a new Halloween Zombie named "ZigZag" + the ones that i leaked a while ago:

- Brute [Basic, Major, Mega, Exploding]

- Fiend [Basic, Major, Ranged, Poison]



All of this probably for Season 8! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

The leaker also mentioned that two other Halloween zombies, namely Brute and Fiend, have been previously added. It is interesting to note that the leaker believes all of this might be for Season 8.

Epic might be planning some kind of Halloween Celebration for the players in the game. HYPEX also has tweeted about the Shadow Stones and Shadow Bombs that have gotten updated for "probably" Halloween.

He also mentioned some details regarding the Shadow Stones update. Players can view the tweet below.

Here's what got updated in the Shadow Stones:



- You won't be able to enter vehicles or use inside a vehicle

- It will make you swim faster — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

Also read: How can players earn legitimate V-Bucks for free in Fortnite Season 7?

Edited by Ashish Yadav