Fortnite insider leaks the return of Kevin the Cube in Season 8

Fortnite Season 7 is approaching its final month and is still managing to surprise fans and players. What might particularly astound players is the possible return of Kevin the Cube. From the looks of it, Epic Games might be preparing the road ahead for Season 8.

Several prominent Fortnite leakers are now hinting at the plausible return of Kevin the Cube to Fortnite Season 7. For the unenlightened, Kevin the Cube materialized near Paradise Palms on August 24, 2018, and was marked with spooky symbols, impossible to decrypt. The cube was last seen in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6, and Epic Games has not revealed much about it.

Fortnite Season 7: Insiders hint at the return of Kevin the Cube

A week ago, a prominent leaker, HYPEX, took to Twitter to share some details about the state of things in Fortnite Season 7. Check out his tweet below.

New Kevin The Cube sequences got added back today!

- Cube Smack & Rune Vent



Along with a new Halloween Zombie named "ZigZag" + the ones that i leaked a while ago:

- Brute [Basic, Major, Mega, Exploding]

- Fiend [Basic, Major, Ranged, Poison]



All of this probably for Season 8! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

According to the leaker, the developers have added new files related to Kevin the Cube in Fortnite. The tweet also mentions the addition of some kind of rune vent. This paves the way for the likely return of Kevin the Cube somewhere around the end of Fortnite Season 7 or during the start of Season 8. The developers might have an event that brings the cube back sometime during the end of season 7.

Apart from this, Fortnite Season 6 saw Raz, an NPC who had a small piece of Spire's core very comparable to Kevin the cube. It altered Raz's body turning him into a mighty boss, Glyph Master Raz, competent in regulating Zero Point Crystals and drawing aliens.

He disappeared in Fortnite Season 7 and has not been seen since. Quite interestingly, however, it is known that the cube piece was still with him. It is thought that he might make a return during the end of Fortnite Season 7 and in some way, bring Kevin the cube with him. The story of Fortnite Season 8 might therefore be linked to Kevin the Cube's return.

As these are all just leaks, players should take them with a grain of salt. Epic Games may or may not bring back the cube. It could take a different route altogether.

Happy Anniversary, Cube!!!



First sketch of The Cube (on a whiteboard - July 17, 2018).



‘Kevin’ MIGHT be gone, but is not forgotten ;) pic.twitter.com/sMlBm3RtTw — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) August 24, 2020

It will be interesting to see how the story progresses from here and what else Fortnite Season 7 has in store for players and fans.

