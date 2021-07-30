Fortnite Season 7 live event time: Full list of timings for all regions 

Fortnite Season 7 is nearing its completion and will be entering its last month. There are still a lot of things that players don't know about. Epic dropped a new update a while back and it seems like players will finally be getting some answers.

With the appearance of a giant green abductor right at the heart of the Fortnite map, Epic certainly has something big in store for loopers. The much-hyped Fortnite Season 7 live event will soon be greeting players in the game, which might somehow tie all the loose ends and answer some of the burning questions.

Fortnite Season 7 live event countdown

A mystifying timer greeted loopers after the Fortnite 17.21 update. According to HYPEX, a prominent Fortnite leaker, the countdown timer for the live event will be a themed one. It occasionally glitches into alien glyphs instead of numbers.

A new green abductor has appeared in the middle of the map and the event countdown is now visible for everyone! pic.twitter.com/0YYPG3rSNA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2021

If the prevailing timer stays unchanged, then the Fortnite Season 7 live event will occur on August 6th and begin at 6 p.m. EST, 3 p.m. PDT, 5 p.m. CST and 3:30 a.m. IST on August 7th. This will be the first live event since the Galactus live event (excluding the Zero Crisis finale).

It will be intriguing to see how this live event connects everything to Fortnite lore and what the fate of the IO will be.

Fortnite Season 7 live event leaks

Several leaks floating around the web are giving some clues regarding the Fortnite Season 7 live event. In one of his recent tweets, HYPEX apprised fans that the first abductor portal has been activated. Players can check out his tweet below.

FIRST ABDUCTOR PORTAL IS ACTIVATED, LEADING UP FOR THE EVENT 👀



This one gives you low gravity for a short period, the next 3 will give you: Rift, Prop Disguise & Ice Slide! pic.twitter.com/GNG5h5TSiW — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 29, 2021

As can be discerned, this initial abductor portal will allow players low gravity for a brief period. Players will be able to glide through the air for a while before landing back again. The leaker also mentioned that the other three abductor portals will provide players: Rift, Prop Disguise and Ice Slide.

The prominent Fortnite leaker also proclaimed that the Alien Mothership will abduct the POIs in a particular order and at different stages.

The mothership will abduct the POIs in this order and in stages (idk the dates, probably before/after the event):



- Stage 1: Move to Coral

- Stage 2: Abduct Coral

- Stage 3: Move to Slurpy

- Stage 4: Abduct Slurply

- Stage 5: Move to Corny

- Stage 6: Abduct Corny — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 28, 2021

As per the tweet, this can happen before or after the live event. To no one's surprise, Coral Castle will be the first POI to be destroyed, followed by Slurpy Swamps and Corny Complex.

With only a week remaining for the Fortnite Season 7 live event, players can expect a lot of new things and the return of a few old ones (players might see the return of Kevin the Cube, or even Superman).

Edited by Sabine Algur