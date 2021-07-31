Fortnite glitch allows players to get the Crimson Axe for free, but there is a catch

Fortnite is widely eulogized for outlandish collabs and skins. Ever since the inception of the game, the developers have invariably endeavored to do something out of the box to keep enticing players.

Epic keeps rotating Fortnite shop items every 24 hours, making sure that the hype around the skin and other items among players doesn't dissolve. Pickaxes are a tool that players use to mine and smash materials in Fortnite. Players can acquire numerous distinct pickaxes either for free or by shelling out V-Bucks.

Recently, players have found a glitch in Fortnite that allows players to get the Crimson Axe for free.

How to get the Crimson Axe for free in Fortnite?

The Crimson Axe is a Rare Fortnite Harvesting Tool belonging to the Fort Knights set. When available (as of writing this article, the pickaxe is available in the Fortnite Item Shop), players can obtain it from the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks.

What do you guys think about the Red Knight skin returning to the store tomorrow? 🤔



Does it ruin the fact that this was considered a “rare skin” or should skins always return to the store, for people to buy if they missed it the first time? pic.twitter.com/CHXakFPPp5 — Ali-A (@OMGitsAliA) July 4, 2018

Lately, players have been exploiting a glitch in Fortnite that enables them to get this pickaxe for free.

Note: The following glitch will only work if the player already owns the Frozen Axe, read further for more details.

In order to get the Crimson Axe pickaxe for free, players first need to equip the Frozen Axe. This pickaxe is a Fortnite Frozen Series tool from the Frozen Legends set and was first added to Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7.

Once you’re set, hop into a casual match, preferably solo.

Here are the next steps for the glitch to work:

Once in-game, land at a POI that has an abductor ship present.

Soon as the abduction begins, players need to continually swing their pickaxe till they make it inside the ship

After the mini-game begins, hold down your shoot button to keep shooting plasma.

When the timer ends and players are teleported back onto Fortnite Island, their Frozen Axe will turn into the Crimson Axe.

Knight in shining armor 🛡️



Grab the Red Knight Outfit and the Crimson Axe Pickaxe in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/kpnf4NeRzm — FortWinter (@FortWinterizes) January 30, 2020

All things considered, the glitch poses no advantage and is fairly harmless.

While the following glitch works for most players, some have reported that this Fortnite glitch is no longer working and Epic has already fixed this. Nonetheless, it can be worth the try, as who knows you might end up getting one free pickaxe, temporarily.

