How to redeem Fortnite Splash Squadron set for free in 2021 (Intel Fortnite skin)

There is a brand new skin in Fortnite for players to acquire. The Intel Fortnite skin aka the Splash Squadron is up for grabs. Epic and the chip manufacturing giant, Intel, are joining hands to bring this new skin to Fortnite Season 7.

Players have already seen a long list of collaborations this season. From Rick Sanchez to Loki, Epic has done it all and is still gearing up for more. There have been several unconfirmed leaks about how the developers will be partnering with Ariana Grande for the upcoming Fortnite Season 7 live event.

Fortnite Splash Squadron (Intel Fortnite skin): Everything you need to know

Intel, in partnership with Epic, is bringing an exclusive Fortnite Splash Squadron set to Fortnite. The Fortnite Splash Squadron set will include the Surf Strider Outfit, WaveCrest Pickaxe and the Sky Sail Glider. HYPEX, a renowned Fortnite leaker, had also tweeted about the same.

The FREE Intel Bundle expires TOMORROW, make sure to claim it if you haven't already. All you have to do is go to https://t.co/tuB8ob8xVd, link your Epic account & redeem the bundle if your Intel CPU qualifies for this! pic.twitter.com/TNhexaCP2b — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 30, 2021

Players can get this Intel Fortnite skin for free. But there is a catch. To get their hands on the cool new skin, players first need to visit Intel's official website.

Players have to sign in to the Intel Digital Hub or create a new account. They will then be required to link their Epic account.

Now, here is the catch. Only those users can redeem the Intel Fortnite skin bundle whose Intel CPU qualifies for this offer. Here is a list of some of the qualifying Intel processors.

A list of some of the qualifying processors (Image via Intel's official website)

Alternatively, players can download the scan tool from the official website to check whether their processor qualifies for the offer or not.

To receive the described Fortnite Splash Squadron set, players will need to follow the steps in accordance with the schedule shown below:

Schedule for the limited time collab(Image via Intel's official website)

The last date to redeem the bundle is August 10th 2021. Reportedly, the website crashed due to an overwhelming response from the players, as everyone wanted to grab the new Intel Fortnite skin as soon as possible. Therefore, players are advised to try every hour until the website loads the page.

The website crashed and I have no idea how a company that big doesn't have a good server, I suggest you to try every hour until it works. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 30, 2021

This Intel Fortnite skin collaboration adds to a long list of already existing Fortnite collabs. Players can expect more to come as Fortnite Season 7 reaches its final stage.

Edited by Gautham Balaji