How to get the free Rainbow Cloudcruiser Umbrella in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite Season 7 has satisfied all the players when it comes to skins and in-game items. The current season alone has introduced more than 20 skins and with the upcoming Ariana Grande live event, players can anticipate the arrival of even more skins and other items.

Epic has launched Fortnite Crew, a monthly subscription service granted to Fortnite BR players. Players can purchase this service to receive a free Battle Pass, 1,000 V-Bucks and a Fortnite Crew Pack. For the uninitiated, the Fortnite Crew Pack comprises a brand new skin along with a variety of accessories.

This time around, Epic is giving away a free Rainbow Cloudcruiser Umbrella to players in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Everything you need to know about the free Rainbow Cloudcruiser Umbrella

To be clear, the Rainbow Cloudcruiser Umbrella is not free. Players will have to pay for the Fortnite Crew subscription in order to get these free rewards.

With that out of the way, here's what needs to be known about the free rewards. To celebrate Ariana Grande's forthcoming live event in Fortnite Season 7, Epic is offering Fortnite Crew members some fascinating new in-game rewards.

A prominent Fortnite leaker, iFireMonkey, tweeted about the same.

Also, a Fortnite Crew benefit during the Rift Tour, active subscribers logged in anytime from August 5 at 10 AM ET to August 9 at 10 AM ET will receive the Rainbow Cloudcruiser Umbrella, the Skye up High Loading Screen, and a Rift Tour-themed Banner. pic.twitter.com/FO9Fw6AV4V — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 1, 2021

As can be discerned, players who have subscribed to Fortnite Crew membership will be receiving the Rainbow Cloudcruiser Umbrella, the Skye up High Loading Screen and a Rift Tour-themed banner. Loopers simply need to log in anytime from August 5th at 10 AM ET to August 9th at 10 AM ET to get these rewards.

Apart from the rewards mentioned above, any players who attend the live event will get a simplistic Rainbow Cloudcruiser Umbrella. XTigerHyperX confirmed the same in one of his tweets as shown below.

other than that , any player that attends the event will get this other umbrella pic.twitter.com/Boe98xZIMY — XTigerHyperX (@XTigerHyperX) August 1, 2021

The Rift Tour starring Ariana Grande will start on August 6th at 6 PM ET, 3 PM PDT, 5 PM CST and 3:30 AM IST on August 7th.

There are still many questions surrounding Fortnite lore, and only time and Epic will reveal the answers.

