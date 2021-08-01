Fortnite Season 7 Glitch: Players are entering 1st person mode with an NPC exploit, here is how

Fortnite Season 7 has been one of the most intense and entertaining seasons that players have encountered for a while now. The extraterrestrial theme is being adored by the community. With consistent updates, Epic has been giving players a taste of something fresh.

Despite all the frequent updates and patches, some glitches and bugs always seem to make their way into Fortnite. This time around, Fortnite players have found an ingenious way to enter 1st person mode by utilizing a certain NPC in the game.

Fortnite Season 7: How to enter 1st person mode by exploiting an NPC glitch?

In Fortnite, players are authorized to play the game from a third-person perspective or from a TPP mode. But some want to experience the first person view. However, Epic is in absolutely no mood to grant players that option in the near future.

Hence, some players have found a way out by exploiting an NPC glitch. The NPC in question is Zyg. Zyg and Choppy are the alien duo that made their way into Fortnite Island with the 17.10 update. They are tasked with seeding parasite eggs and usually don't like lingering in one place.

Zyg and Choppy can now be found wondering and examining the parasites around the caravan park at Weeping Woods pic.twitter.com/g7rYwKOckx — JayKey 👑 (@JayKeyFN) July 13, 2021

Enough with the dull part. Let's see how you can enter first person mode. Fire up Fortnite and hop into a casual match, preferably solo.

Here are the next steps for the glitch to work:

Once in-game, land near the purple patch north east of Weeping Woods close to the water stream.

Now, players need to allow an alien parasite to latch onto their heads.

Player will then need Zyg to lay alien egg on top of their head.

Once, Zyg lays eggs, you will be able to experience Fortnite in first person mode.

Here is a simple video that demonstrates the glitch.

This is a fun little glitch that you can manipulate to savor the first person mode. Fortnite Season 7 has entered its final month, and with the much awaited live event just a few days from now, players will witness new things. It will surely be beguiling to view how the story unfolds.

