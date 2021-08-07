Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Leaks: Air Planes, map changes, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is lurking around the corner. Season 7 has already entered the final month, and players are starting to get some clues about the forthcoming season.

If a player hops into Fortnite right now, the Season 7 battle pass indicates to end on 12 September 2021. This has led many to believe that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 might commence on 13 September 2021. Unless Epic has something else in the works.

There have been a ton of leaks surrounding the upcoming season, and it can be a bit hard to keep track of everything.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Leaks: Are the airplanes coming back?

The anticipated Rift Tour event comprised of some unanticipated events for players. While Ariana Grande was the show stopper, other facets also managed to grab the players' attention. The emergence of the Cuddle Team Leader out of the darkness during the event was surely startling.

Players were tasked with defeating the Storm King from "Fortnite: Save the World" while hovering on a plane. While this was fun and interesting, it begs the question: Are airplanes coming back to Fortnite?

The airplanes were vaulted in early 2021 and were not seen until now. It can be a foreshadowing, but considering the erratic nature of Epic, nothing can be said for sure.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: What map changes can be expected?

The Alien Mothership is on the move and has started abducting POIs in Fortnite Season 7. As many have already witnessed, Slurpy Swamp is the first POI to be abducted and is encircled by a massive low gravity field that allows players to bounce and jump higher.

New Lobby Background showing the Abducted Slurpy + the No Gravity Zone! pic.twitter.com/EE6UdalWOa — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 3, 2021

Well, it's an arduous task to foretell the map changes, but seeing how Epic is weighing in on the alien invasion, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map can witness a spillover effect. Dr. Slone has even laid down a plan which further hints about the same.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Kevin the Cube and more

The Rift tour also featured the beloved Kevin the Cube. Several prominent leakers have previously shared crucial information concerning Kevin the Cube. Check out what HYPEX tweeted below.

New Kevin The Cube sequences got added back today!

- Cube Smack & Rune Vent



Along with a new Halloween Zombie named "ZigZag" + the ones that i leaked a while ago:

- Brute [Basic, Major, Mega, Exploding]

- Fiend [Basic, Major, Ranged, Poison]



All of this probably for Season 8! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

As per HYPEX, the developers have appended new files associated with Kevin the Cube in the game. The leaker also discusses the addition of some kind of rune vent.

The Rift tour gave players a glimpse of the cube, so it may be introduced somewhere around the end of Season 7 or during the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, these are just leaks, so it's better to take all of this with a grain of salt.

