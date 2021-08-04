How to get Cammy skin for free in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite x Street Fighters is somewhat old. Yet, Epic has managed to surprise players. The world of Fortnite is no stranger to collabs and crossovers. Over the course of two chapters, players have seen icons like Master Chief to billionaire playboy Tony Stark grace Fortnite Island.

Epic is constantly trying to introduce new features and skins to Fortnite but this time around, it is going back to its roots. Fortnite Season 7 will witness two fresh new Fortnite x Street Fighters skins coming to the game.

The last time this transpired was at the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 when Epic added Ryu and Chun-Li, two characters from the Street Fighters game.

Fortnite Season 7: Everything you need to know about the Cammy skin

The two new skins coming to Fortnite Season 7 as a part of the Fortnite x Street Fighters collab are the Cammy and Gulie skins. HYPEX, one of the prominent Fortnite leakers, confirmed this via his tweet.

CAMMY & GUILE ARE THE NEXT 2 STREET FIGHTERS X FORTNITE SKINS! pic.twitter.com/HvWpzvfSay — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 3, 2021

These skins will be offered in two variants and will also have their own emotes and pickaxes. The Fortnite x Street Fighters skins are slated to launch on August 7, 2021.

GUILE & CAMMY will release on AUGUST 7th! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 3, 2021

Epic is allowing players to win one of these Fortnite x Street Fighters skins for free. Players can win the Cammy skin for free in Fortnite Season 7 by participating in the Cammy Cup. The Cammy Cup is a duos tournament event commencing from August 5 at 9 PM GMT and ends on August 8 at 12 AM GMT.

In order to get the Cammy skin for free in Fortnite Season 7, players will need to score points in the tournament being organized by Epic Games. If a player scores eight points, he or she will get a loading screen for free. Landing a spot in the top 500 will fetch players a Cammy skin and a Borealis Backer (which is a backbling) for free in Fortnite Season 7.

However, the criteria for getting the Cammy skin will depend on the region you are playing in. For example, players playing in the Europe region will receive the Cammy skin in Fortnite Season 7 if they reach the top 2500.

Players can check out the qualifications for the skin in different regions and take part in the Cammy Cup from any region of their choice.

Edited by Gautham Balaji