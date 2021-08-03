Every leaked cosmetic with the Fortnite update 17.30: Task Force X & Polka Dot Man, Ariana Grande, and more

Fortnite update 17.30 is making its way online soon, and since the game is no stranger to leaks, data miners have already commenced providing players with a taste of what is to come.

This update is the third in three weeks, and Epic Games is going all in. Fortnite Season 7 has been excelling in terms of content, in-game skins, and items, and with the Rift Tour event, loopers can undoubtedly expect more in the pipeline.

This time around, leakers and data miners have come up with impressive details concerning new cosmetics and other items coming into the game with the new patch.

Fortnite update 17.30: Every new skin leaked, and Task Force X & Polka Dot man skins are in the works

Here are all the leaked skins, emotes, backblings, and sprays coming with the Fortnite update 17.30:

Skins

Human Bill

Band Pass

Synth Striker

Bloodsport

Syncopator

Hi-Hat

Pop prodigy

Recruit

Amplitude

Attenuator

Harmonizer

Reverb

Melody Maveric

Emotes

Crossbouce

Lil' Floaticorn

Bear Hug

Lights up

Sprays

I'm a Superhero

Springing Harley

He's a shark

It's Peacemaker

Rifted

Backblings

Starro specimen

A weather balloon

Guffie Stuffie

Harvesting Tool

A.R.G.U.S Sabre

Freezie Friendz

With that out of the way, here's the exciting stuff coming to Season 7 with the Fortnite update 17.30.

Several prominent leakers are now hinting at the plausible entry of Suicide Squad members in the current season. This can be huge for the game and players. Fortnite has already witnessed the arrival of Batman, so the community will undoubtedly embrace another DC collab.

Shiina, a prominent Fortnite leaker, shared some details regarding the same today. Players can check out the tweet below.

Polka-Dot Man (Suicide Squad member) might be encrypted in the files currently. (via @FNinformation)



Keep in mind, the Reddit insider mentioned we would get the entire Suicide Squad / A lot of them. — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 3, 2021

As per the tweet, Epic has added in-game files for Polka Dot Man, but they might be encrypted as of now. For the uninitiated, Polka Dot Man is an enemy of Batman, who can produce multi-colored polka-dots from his body and transform them into weapons.

This is not all, as Shiina has further pointed out that a Task Force X set is also in the works and shared some details about the same.

Task Force X, aka the Suicide Squad, is a government-sanctioned expendable black-ops unit founded by Amanda Waller.

Fortnite update 17.30: Ariana Grande loading screens and more

With the brand new update, players will now be greeted with new loading screens. As expected, Ariana Grande and the Rift Tour event stole the show.

HYPEX shared the new Ariana Grande loading screen that players will notice when starting up the game, as seen below:

New Game Loading Screen! (via @NotPaloleaks)



Update is STILL not out yet, this just appeared on another platform! pic.twitter.com/8J602gSOJ8 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 3, 2021

Epic has also released a couple of new loading screens with the Fortnite update 17.30, apart from the one seen above. Loopers can have a look at them below.

There will also be new LTMs and NPCs making their way into Fortnite Season 7. The current season has entered its final week, and with the live event just a couple of days away, what will happen next? Nobody knows for sure.

What is certain is that Fortnite update 17.30 has spiced things up even more.

Edited by Ravi Iyer