5 things in Fortnite that only 1% of players will remember

Fortnite has evolved and seen a ton of additions since its inception. Epic continually endeavors to add innovative content and items to make the game feel more engaging.

During Fortnite Chapter 1, loopers saw constant map changes and receive updates consistently every single week. While the Fortnite community loves all of this brand new content, it makes it more arduous for loopers to keep track of each and everything being added to the game.

This article will discuss the five things in Fortnite that only 1% of players will remember.

Five misremembered items in Fortnite

1) Shopping Carts

Before the shimmering new Ferraris, loopers had OG shopping carts to traverse the map. These were added back in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 4 and were one of the first mobility items in the game.

It seated two players, each with a distinct role. The first player served as the driver and propelled the cart, while the other was the passenger. He stood in the basket and could use weapons or items.

2) The Infinity Blade

This is probably one of the most overpowered and controversial weapons in the history of Fortnite. The Infinity Blade was a Mythic melee weapon introduced in Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 7.

It spawned once and always in the same place per game and substituted the whole inventory of the player who wielded it. The blade rewarded them with extra health and shields while also permitting them to move swiftly. It was so overpowered that Epic vaulted the weapon at the community's request.

In a statement, Epic said:

"We messed up and rolled the Infinity Blade overpowered/without good counters, especially in the end game,The Infinity Blade has been Vaulted and we are re-evaluating our approach to Mythic items. Thanks for calling us out on this!”

Fortnite News Update:



Unvaulted Weapon:

Don't Let April Fool You...The Infinity Blade Has Been Unvaulted In All Playlists! pic.twitter.com/GBBHCU5CmW — fitzy (@FitzyLeakz) April 1, 2021

3) Guided Missile

To this very day, some of the OG Fortnite players want this explosive weapon back in the game. The guided-missile had a unique feature that allowed players to control it unobstructedly. Players can control the missile and even wipe out an entire squad effortlessly and even ride the missile similar to riding a Rocket.

But alas, all good things come to an end. Epic vaulted it, making the guided-missile the first-ever item to be vaulted in Fortnite.

4) Slurp Juice

Slurp juice is an Epic consumable healing item in Fortnite. It granted one health every 0.5 seconds, up to a total of 75. It was healing on the move, as after drinking it, players wouldn't have to worry about their health for some time. It was vaulted at the end of Fortnite Chapter 1. A lot of players have been requesting its return since then.

Fueled by slurp juice.



Grab the new Big Chuggus Outfit and the rest of the Slurp Squad Set in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/Av52qmVrfN — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 22, 2019

5) Zapotron

Lastly, what most players won't remember is the Zapotron sniper rifle. This legendary rifle was added in Fortnite Season 0 and had a charge-up hitscan beam attack which dealt vital damage to opponents, even at long range. The supply drops were exclusive. Not much is known about the weapon and its stats, as Epic vaulted the Zapotron 30 minutes after its launch and has not returned ever since.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

