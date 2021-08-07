Fortnite: 5 important details you probably missed during the Ariana Grande Concert

Yesterday, players finally experienced the much anticipated Ariana Grande Concert in Fortnite. The 12-minute long event packed a variety of things and a few subtle storyline-related hints as well. While some players felt that Ariana's presence and her concert could have been bigger, others were just happy to see their favorite star in the game. Epic ingeniously scattered crafty details during the event, which were a great distraction to observe.

Here are 5 important details you probably missed during the Ariana Grande Concert in Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 7: 5 subtle details in the Ariana Grande Concert

1) The Way

The Rift Tour (Image via Epic Games)

During the Rift Tour event, there was a brief moment where players felt Ariana's touch come to life. The opening minutes of "The Way," featuring Ariana and the late Mac Miller, was a great inclusion. Mac Miller was Ariana's boyfriend, and the pair were in a relationship for two years. Mac died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 26. This song was a great way to tribute to the late artist, and it suggests more Ariana than Epic, which is a good thing.

2) Raindrops (an angel cried)

Ariana performing during the Rift Tour (Image via Epic Games)

This is one of the most popular and hit songs by Ariana Grande, and it is no surprise that it was present in the Rift Tour. This song came after the moment of togetherness (where every player picked others up). It was a glorious showcase of Ariana's powerful voice and Epic's conception. The lyrics felt just right and were great in setting up the mood.

While true fans will know everything about the song, for the uninitiated, Ariana inaugurated her 2019 Sweetener tour with this song.

3) Kevin the Cube

Kevin the Cube in Rift Tour (Image via TheCampingRusher YouTube)

Epic did scatter a few storyline bits here and there during the Rift Tour in Fortnite Season 7. The developers very sneakily placed the cube during the commencement of the event when players get sucked into a rift portal. Here, players saw a variety of things and Kevin the Cube. There have been rumors that it will make a return sometime during the Fortnite Season 7 finale and can play a role in Fortnite Season 8.

Fun Fact: This is called a Memory Tunnel in the files, check my previous tweet to see all the memories they showed in HD! pic.twitter.com/GFXDmnjSKG — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 7, 2021

4) Airplanes

Will we see airplanes again? (Image via Epic Games)

After bouncing and dancing to some grooves, players were greeted with a dark screen. A Cuddle Team Leader emerged in front of players, and players were then handed guns to defeat the Storm King from "Fortnite: Save the World" while riding the plane.

This marks the first time planes have been Fortnite ever since being vaulted back in early 2021. Can this be a hint that the airplanes will make a comeback to the game? With Epic on the driving wheel, anything is possible.

5) Aliens stealing memories?

Here are the "Memories" that we saw in the event HD, even tho the first one is NOT a memory 👀 pic.twitter.com/H2p9tp1Kbe — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 7, 2021

During the moment of togetherness a yellow orb was created. There have been talks that these orbs that flew over players' heads are memories of island inhabitants and aliens are stealing them for unforeseen reasons. Will this play a role during the Fortnite Season 7 finale? Or was it just another quandary created by Epic?

