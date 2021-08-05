Doctor Slone has a secret 'plan' to take down the Mothership in Fortnite Season 7

It looks like the aliens in Fortnite are in no mood to stop. Fortnite Season 7 has entered its last month, and with the Mothership starting its abduction of POIs, Dr. Slone needs to step up and save the day.

The leader of the IO is already devising plans to take down the Mothership and save Fortnite Island from getting destroyed. As previously known, the Imagined Order or the IO is behind maintaining unanimity and peace on Fortnite Island. But what is Dr. Slone's secret plan?

Fortnite Season 7: Doctor Slone and her secret plan

Leakers have issued an audio file after the Fortnite 17.30 update. In the audio file, Dr. Slone sounds very anxious about her plan. Players can check out the audio file below.

Doctor Slone has a counterattack plan in place to take down the Mothership !👀 pic.twitter.com/uMhme6KDdy — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 3, 2021

The IO does have a counterattack plan in place, but I believe it's compromised. You and me are creating a backup plan. I can't say for certain the IO counterattack has been compromised, but I don't like what I am seeing. I think our little backup plan just became the main event. I have weapons in development that may be capable of bringing down the Mothership. All you need to do is to convince the aliens to bring them onboard...voluntarily. One minor detail if we take down the Mothership, the crash landing is not going to be pretty. A few billion tons of flaming debris crashing into the island is bound to cause some problems.

As can be heard, it seems like there is a mole, who leaked out her plan. This has forced Dr. Slone to resort to a backup plan. According to her, the last resort would be destroying the Mothership. To achieve this, she has some weapons in development that the aliens have to carry onto the Mothership voluntarily.

Dr. Slone wants to blow up the Mothership from the inside. However, blowing up the Mothership will cause debris to fall onto the Island, which will probably cause "some problems."

While all of this seems pretty interesting, there are a lot of things that are still left unanswered.

First, what are these new weapons that Dr. Slone is talking about? Will players get to see the new weapons? Secondly, if the Mothership crashes into Fortnite Island, does this hint at a new map change in the future? How will the Fortnite Season 7 finale turn out?

Only Epic has the answer.

