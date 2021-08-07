Kevin The Cube Spawn location in Fortnite Season 7: Everything we know so far

While Fortnite Season 7 has given players a lot to talk about, one thing that loopers can't get enough of is Kevin the Cube. There have been numerous speculations and rumors surrounding the cube, and Epic has fueled it even more.

Yesterday's Rift Tour saw Ariana Grande taking center stage and goading loopers to dance to her beats. Among all of this, players also got glimpses of Kevin the Cube during the event. But what does all of this foretell? Is Epic hinting at something? Will players see Kevin the Cube make its way back into Fortnite?

Fortnite Season 7: Where will Kevin the Cube Spawn? All the latest informat

Players first saw Kevin the Cube emanate near Paradise Palms on August 24, 2018, in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5. It was marked with inscrutable symbols, which were challenging to decrypt. Kevin the Cube was last seen in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season X. However, Epic has, in one form or another, brought the cube back to the game.

Fortnite Season 6 witnessed Raz, an NPC who possessed a small piece of Spire's core very akin to Kevin the cube. However, things didn't go as Raz had planned, and the small piece of Spire's core altered his body. As players remember, Raz metamorphosed into a mighty boss, Glyph Master Raz, skilled in controlling Zero Point Crystals and attracting aliens.

He mysteriously vanished in Fortnite Season 7 and has not been observed since. Quite interestingly, however, the cube piece was still with him.

Here's the raw image of the Cube on the Chapter 2 map!! 😳 pic.twitter.com/ewXBSuN6wT — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 7, 2021

Coming back to the present, the Rift Tour brought back Kevin the Cube. Players saw a glimpse of the cube while getting engulfed in a rift portal. Players also saw the raw image of Kevin the cube on the Fortnite Chapter 2 map.

Players now want to know Kevin the cube's spawn location in Fortnite Season 7. A Twitter user named ShadowOpsFN shared a tweet regarding the cube's in-game location. Check out the tweet below.

As players can observe, Kevin the cube's spawn location in Fortnite Season 7 is around Craggy Cliffs, where the radio station is positioned. Here’s a video that further clarifies the location of the cube in the game.

Players might see Kevin the Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. This might be Epic's way of foreshadowing and getting players hyped about the upcoming state of things.

Edited by Gautham Balaji