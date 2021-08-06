Fortnite Free Guy Cup: Tournament start date, timing, rewards, and more

Looks like August is going to be packed for loopers. A new tournament called the Fortnite Free Guy Cup is coming to Fortnite. Till now, Fortnite Season 7 has already seen a ton of new collaborations. The Rift Tour featuring Ariana Grande is already scheduled for August 6, and it seems like a new tournament is arriving at the right time.

Earlier today, Fortnite Italy took to their Instagram to update players about the upcoming Fortnite Free Guy Cup. For starters, Free Guy is the forthcoming Ryan Reynolds movie scheduled for release on August 11, 2021.

Everything you need to know about the Fortnite Free Guy Cup

This tournament ordained to all Fortnite players to glorify the release of the movie Free Guy. The Fortnite Free Guy Cup will be a cross-platform tournament which means all Fortnite players from all platforms (PC, Xbox, PS, and mobile) will participate in the Fortnite Free Guy Cup.

AKO, a notable Fortnite leaker, tweeted a screenshot highlighting the post by Fortnite Italy. Players can check out his tweet below.

Fortnite Italy posted this an hour ago over on Instagram!



Seems like we're getting a Fortnite X @FreeGuyMovie Cup (August 9th-11th)

As can be discerned, the Fortnite Free Guy Cup will start from August 9 to 11, 2021. Registrations for the tournament are already underway, and the last day to register is August 8, 2021. To register, players can visit this link.

There are a few things to know about the Fortnite Free Guy Cup. First, the tournament is only for Italian players or residents of the Republic of San Marino. Secondly, it is sponsored by Video Games Party and not by Epic Games. So only players who either live in Italy or San Marino can take part.

I took a look at the rules, it is only for Italian players or for residents of the republic of San Marino, the prizes are in real life (Gaming/Gaming Chairs etc...) and it is sponsored by Video Games Party and not by Epic Games

With that out of the way, let's discuss the rewards and other crucial tournament details. Players who win the Fortnite Free Guy Cup tournament will be receiving real-life prizes. The first prize will be a Sparco Gaming Chair mod. GRIP SKY - FREEGUY and a Special Pack FREE GUY, containing Pin Badge, Cap, Notebook, T-Shirt, Henley Shirt, Hoodie, and Stash bag.

The second prize is a Sparco Gaming Chair mod. GRIP FABRIC - FREEGUY and a Special Pack FREE GUY, including a Pin Badge, Cap, Notebook, T-Shirt, Henley Shirt, and Stash bag.

Lastly, the third prize will be a Sparco Gaming Chair mod. ICON - FREEGUY and a Special Pack FREE GUY, including a Pin Badge, Cap, Notebook, T-Shirt, and Stash bag.

If you're an Italian player you can compete in the FREE GUY cup from the 9th to 11th to win real life goods such as T-Shirts, Pins, Gaming Chair (I think) & More..



More info can be found in the FREE GUY Italian Instagram/Facebook right now or later today!

Once players have signed up using the link provided above, players will need to enter the Fortnite Discord Server to communicate with other players and admin.

This is important as those not a part of the Discord server will not be included in the Leaderboard.

