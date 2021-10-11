Fortnite skins come in all shapes and sizes. From the J.B. Chimpanski skin in Season 8 to Loki himself, almost every being has been a part of Fortnite at least once. Epic has added skins from all walks of life and has given equal attention to every individual skin.

Fortnite has numerous fun, goofy, and neat looking female skins that are lauded by the community. Here, we take a look at the top 5 female Fortnite skins that are loved in the community.

5 of the best female Fortnite skins

1) Tricera Ops

Tricera Ops is one of the cuter skins (Image via Epic Games)

The first on this list is Tricera Ops. This Legendary skin was initially added during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3 and is priced at 2000 V-Bucks. The skin looks weird but in a funny way.

Being part of the Dino Guard Set, the Tricera Ops skin is a female character model wearing a red Triceratop suit, fitted with a tactical belt, a communication device on her wrist, and a hoodie with three horns on it. What makes the skin attractive even after all this time is its uniqueness and cuteness.

2) Whiteout

As the name suggests, Whiteout is an entirely white skin with a white racer helmet on. It is an epic skin in Fortnite and can be purchased for 1500 V-Bucks if available in the Item Shop. She's part of the Vanishing Point set and even features a male counterpart with the same design language.

You can take her helmet off to reveal a blonde-haired woman underneath. The skin looks clean and the minimalistic approach by Epic is on point.

3) Astra

Astra is one of the best skins in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Astra is a fairly new addition to Fortnite and was added in 2019. She is one of the best-looking skins in recent years. The skin is well thought out and looks as if Astra is an otherworldly being. She wears a bodysuit that shows off different dynamic patterns of stars and constellations. The skin costs 1500 V-Bucks and is worth the investment.

4) Calamity

An old but not forgotten female skin is Calamity. This legendary skin was initially introduced during Fortnite Season Six. Since she was a Battle Pass skin, players had to progress the tiers to unlock her.

The black color of the skin as well as how the Calamity skin is designed, gives off a vampire hunter/cowboy vibe. Thanks to her looks, she is the perfect contender for the upcoming Fornitemares 2021 and could be paired with Frankenstein skin. Calamity skin has customizable options as well.

5) Crystal

Crystal was added during Season X (Image via Sportskeeda)

Last but not least is the Crystal skin. This cute but fearsome female skin was tweaked for this year's Fortnite summer event and was named Scuba Crystal. Epic first released the skin during Season X and the community simply loved the skin. She only cost 800 V-Bucks, making her a valuable purchase, and was last seen in September.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

