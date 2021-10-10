Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Destroyed Dish, Shanty Town and Rainbow Rentals locations & quests explained

Fortnite Season 8 has brought along quite a lot of new changes with it. From new adversaries to map changes, Season 8 truly feels like a fresh breeze of air. With the hovering Alien Mothership crashing down on the island, players observed a lot of new locations popping up.

And just like any other season, Fortnite Season 8 is packed with challenges and quests for players to complete. Some even require them to visit multiple locations like Rainbow Rentals, Shanty Town, and Destroyed Dish.

Destroyed Dish, Rainbow Rentals, and Shanty Town locations and their quests in Fortnite Season 8

Destroyed Dish

Destroyed Dish, as the name suggests, has a destroyed dish and the ruins of the mothership and anti-gravity tunnels which are great for mobility and loads of loot. This location even seems to possess a particular colour of Rainbow ink, which can be used to customize the new Toona Fish skin.

The location is not marked on the map, so it can be a tough find. It is located in the middle of Dirty Docks and Corny Crops. The particular colour in question is Robotic grey. The bottle can be used to customize Fortnite Toona Fish and is exclusive to the Destroyed Dish location.

Players can find the Robotic grey paint on top of the main piece of the spaceship, or just right of the spaceship, wherein there is a more modest building with a platform. The platform has another bottle of Robotic grey paint. A third bottle can be discovered in the southwest corner of the location.

Rainbow Rentals

Over at Rainbow Rentals, players can find bottles of Banana Yellow paint to colour the Toona Fish skin. The location is on the west coast of the Fortnite island, southwest of Holly Hedges.

The first bottle can be discovered at the peak of the hill, north of the area, under the trees. For the second bottle, players need to go to the middle of the five holiday homes. Both of these locations are easy to reach, making it a relatively easy task.

Shanty Town

Shanty Town is not new to Fortnite Season 8. In fact, the location was introduced in Fortnite Season 1 Chapter 2 and is located to the left of Slurpy Swamp (now renamed Sludgy Swamp).

After reaching the location, players can collect three bottles of Ghoulish Green spread across Shanty Town. The first bottle is hovering above the metal pipe building in the middle of the town. The second is below the big wooden building south of Shanty Town, close to the small water body.

While the last bottle can be found under the northern-most building, next to some wooden boxes, there's another challenge that requires players to use healing or shield items in Shanty Town, so if you ever visit the location, make sure to complete this as well.

