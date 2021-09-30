How to unlock all the new Toona Fish styles in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Toona Fish skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is one of the most exciting additions to the game. Fortnite allows players to customize the all-new Toona Fish skin in different colors and styles. To keep things interesting and worthwhile, Epic Games has released a new set of Toona Fish outfit styles.

Unlike the previous outfit styles that required people to find Color Bottles and Rainbow Ink to unlock, the new ones come with a twist. Players can only unlock the new Toona Fish styles in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 by completing certain milestone challenges.

All the new Toona Fish character style challenges in Fortnite Season 8

Each of the new Toona Fish styles in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is based on a previous skin in the game. Although players can unlock the new styles by completing specific challenges, they will still need 15 Rainbow Ink each to unlock these.

There are 21 new styles for the Toona Fish outfit in Chapter 2 Season 8. Seven of them are inspired by the new Season 8 battle pass characters. Players can unlock the Charlotte, Kor, Fabio Sparklemane, Torin, J.B. Chimpanski, and Carnage styles for Toona Fish simply by unlocking these characters in the Battle Pass.

Players will also be able to unlock the Mystery skin style for Toona Fish once the character outfit releases after 30 days. Players will still have to pay 15 Rainbow Ink to get these styles even if they have the characters unlocked in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass.

Toona Fish styles milestone challenges in Fortnite

Apart from the battle pass styles, there are 14 other new styles for the Toona Fish skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, players will have to complete the following challenges to unlock them:

Fishstick: Discover fish in the Collection Book (25) Aura: Spend bars (3,000) The Visitor: Visit different landmarks (15) Tomatohead: Consume foraged items (50) Sunny: Complete Character Punchacrds (10) Mancake: Complete Bounties (10) Dark Bomber: Open Chests in the Sideways (20) Cluck: Craft different items (5) Drift: Drive in a Vehicle (25,000) Joey: Visit different Alien Crash Sites (3) Zyg: Eliminate Cube Monsters (200) Cube Assassin: Defeat the Cube Assassin Mecha Team Leader: Collect all Toona Fish Color Bottles (21) Merry marauder: Claim Toona Fish Character Styles (41)

