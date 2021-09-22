Who is The Queen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

The conversation around the Mystery Skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has become even more interesting after new leaks have surfaced in the community. The battle pass screen does little to reveal the mystery skin, unlike the last few seasons which were Superman, Deadpool, etc. However, it does give us an exciting hint in the form of a mysterious silhouette.

Based on the outline of the Mystery Skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass screen, players can easily guess that she is certainly some sort of queen. Although many fans initially thought that it was going to be an 'Ice Queen' skin, there already exists such a skin in the battle royale game.

Clearly, fans are curious about who is the Queen featured in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Several new leaks about the Mystery skin from this season show an enhanced version of the silhouette from the battle pass screen. Moreover, the leakers made a few 3D renders of the same to help players better visualize the new Queen.

Is the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Mystery Skin another collab?

As predicted before, the new Fortnite Queen certainly has a magical or a witchy vibe to her, explaining the Halloween release date. From the new 3D renders, she appears to have a crown and some type of armor.

A new set of predictions suggest that the Queen mystery skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 might be the 'Storm Queen'. This is based on her similarity to the Storm King monster from Chapter 1 Season 7 and the 'Kevin the Cube' elements surrounding her appearance.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it’s up to us to fight for the Island’s survival...before it’s too late.



#FortniteCubed Ready your defenses and cross into The Sideways.Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it’s up to us to fight for the Island’s survival...before it’s too late. Ready your defenses and cross into The Sideways.



Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it’s up to us to fight for the Island’s survival...before it’s too late.



#FortniteCubed https://t.co/3xczBYKmBJ

Storm King was the true embodiment of Kevin the Cube, and therefore, it makes sense for the Storm Queen to arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 along with the other cubes. This means that fans may finally be getting an original skin and not another crossover.

When will the Queen in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 arrive?

Also Read

The new alleged Storm Queen mystery skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will arrive around Halloween. Based on the battle pass screen, the Mystery skin will be released after approximately 35 days.

Players will get a set of challenges that they will have to complete in order to unlock the Mystery skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Edited by Atul S