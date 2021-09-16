Fortnite Season 8 Cubed: Blue, Golden, and Purple cube locations on the map

The latest season of Fortnite is all about cubes. Although fans expected to see Kevin the Cube in Season 8 'Cubed,' Epic Games surprised them by adding two other cubes to the game. The arrival of two more cubes alongside Kevin has certainly increased the mystery in the ongoing season.

Fortnite Season 8 Cubed has 'Kevin the Purple Cube' and a Blue and a Golden cube. The community is still trying to figure out what to call the new cubes. Among the suggested names, "Blevin" and "Steve the Cube" are favorites for the blue cube. "QueenCube" is the top contender for the golden one.

Like the last time Kevin the Cube appeared in the battle royale game, players feel that the golden cube and the blue cube in Fortnite will play a significant role in the game. Therefore, the excitement to see these cubes and monitor their activities certainly runs high among players.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 cube locations

Since his last appearance, fans have eagerly awaited the reappearance of Kevin the Cube in Fortnite. Therefore, Epic Games wanted to make the best use of this opportunity. Instead of a single Kevin the Cube, fans now get to witness multiple versions of the Purple cube in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8.

Players can find Purple Kevin the Cube moving around in the following locations:

Southeast of Believer Beach Between Misty Meadows and Lazy Lake West of Weepy Woods Between Corny Crops and Dirty Docks West of Pleasant Park

Golden cube Fortnite location

In Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8, the Golden cube is nicknamed 'QueenCube' because fans think that if Kevin is the King, the Golden cube is his partner.

The Golden cube in Fortnite is located between the two Sideways biomes east of the Holly Hedges POI. It isn't currently moving and remains stationary. However, fans can expect it to change locations as the season progresses.

Blue ube Fortnite location

The Blue cube or Steve the Cube, as fans like to call it, has magical powers. Players can restore their shields by touching the Blue cube in Fortnite. This makes it a prevalent location in the game.

The Blue cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is located south of Catty Corner and east of Misty Meadows. It sits right under the bridge between the two locations.

