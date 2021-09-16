Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Guide: Rainbow Ink, New Mythic Weapons, Sideways, and more explained

There's a lot more going on with the new season of Fortnite than most people can understand. Apart from the map receiving significant changes, there are various collectibles across the map, new Mythic bosses and weapons, and portals that can confuse players.

Out of all the new additions, the Sideways portals and the Rainbow Ink are unique to the current season. On the other hand, players already know their way around the Mythic bosses and weapons.

Apart from the features mentioned above, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 remains somewhat similar to the previous seasons. Unfortunately, players no longer have UFOs to travel across the map, and cars are the only mode of transport.

A brief guide to everything new in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The three distinct features that players need to know about in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 are the Rainbow Ink, Sideways Portals, and new Mythic Weapons.

Rainbow Ink

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass introduced the Toona Fish character outfit. The original version of the outfit is black and white. However, similar to the Kymera outfit from Season 7, players have many options to customize their Toona Fish outfit.

Players had to collect the Alien Artifact in Season 7 to upgrade the customizable battle pass skin. Similarly, Rainbow Ink is available all across the map, and players can collect the item to customize the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass skin.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey How many Color Bottles have you obtained so far? How many Color Bottles have you obtained so far? https://t.co/XKl1PATFOr

Along with the Rainbow Ink, players will also need Color Bottles to unlock one of the Toona Fish outfit styles. You can find them at the locations mentioned once you click on any of the Color Bottles in the Toona Fish customization menu in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Sideways Portals

The first thing players would have noticed after they jumped into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 are the orange-brown-colored areas on the map. These biomes contain rifts known as the 'Sideways Portal,' a concept inspired by the 'Upside-down' from the popular Netflix show Stranger things.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Chapter 2 Season 8 - 9.13.21



youtu.be/2lBFoxLvYHs ...Strange things have been happening on the Island while you were asleep.Chapter 2 Season 8 - 9.13.21 ...Strange things have been happening on the Island while you were asleep.



Chapter 2 Season 8 - 9.13.21



youtu.be/2lBFoxLvYHs https://t.co/Z6wtdTqMw3

If players head inside these portals, they will be teleported to another dimension. This is where they can find Sideways weapons, ranging from common to Mythic rarity.

The Cube Monsters inhabit the Sideways, and players will have to make sure that they are ready to take on an army of monsters once they enter the Sideways in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Mythic Weapons and Bosses

Similar to previous seasons, Mythic bosses in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will drop Mythic weapons. These NPCs are some of the hardest to defeat, and they will certainly attack you if they notice you.

Also Read

Fortnite @FortniteGame Forget host. Forget symbiote. There is only Carnage. Forget host. Forget symbiote. There is only Carnage. https://t.co/ZjsIoUuwMm

Fortunately, suppose you successfully eliminate the Mythic bosses such as Dr. Slone, Cranage, Venom, and Cube Monsters. In that case, you can get a unique one-of-a-kind weapon such as Slone's Mythic Burst Rifle, Carnage and Venom Symbiotes, and Mythic Sideways weapons.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar