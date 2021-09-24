Where are the Bounty Boards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: All locations

The popular Fortnite Bounty Board feature from Season 5 recently received much more love from Epic Games. Players c approach these boards at different locations on the map to initiate player bounties and earn more gold bars.

Fortunately, the number of Bounty Boards has been increased in the current season. This means that players now have more opportunities to earn extra gold bars and enjoy the thrill of a hunt to spice up the classic battle royale gameplay. This brings up the question: where are the Bounty Boards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

There are a total of 18 Bounty Boards in Fortnite Season 8. These are evenly spread all across the map. In order to activate a bounty, players simply need to approach the board and interact with it.

All the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Bounty Boards locations

The entire map is filled with Bounty Boards in Fortnite Season 8. Players can probably find a board and start their bounty at every significant map location. However, the area between Weeping Woods to Lazy Lake and Corny Crops to Dirty Docks only has one board.

The north half of the map has the majority of Bounty Boards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, with 11 boards above the area between Holly Hedges to Dirty Docks. The rest 7 are at the bottom half, but they are located closer to the shores.

Players can check out the following map prepared by Fortnite.gg, the popular resource website, to find out all the Bounty Boards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Bounty Board locations in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Fortnite.gg)

How to complete a Bounty in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

After finding out where the Bounty Boards are in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players can head over to one and accept a bounty by interacting with the board. The bounty will locate one enemy on the map in a large radius.

Once players accept the bounty, it will last for a total of 6 minutes. During this time, the radius of the bounty will be reduced to provide a more precise location. If players eliminate the enemy before the time runs out, they can earn the gold bars unless someone else poaches the bounty.

