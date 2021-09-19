Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Mystery skin: Everything we know so far

Epic Games has always excited Fortnite players with the Mystery skin or the secret outfit in the battle pass. Unfortunately, for the last few seasons, players have only been getting crossovers instead of Mystery skins.

This changes in the current season battle pass. The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Mystery skin is certainly a mystery this time, and it does seem like it won't be a crossover, like that of Deadpool and Superman.

Without any leaks, fans only have the battle pass screen to figure out the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Mystery skin. Instead of showing what the secret outfit will be, the battle pass page says, "Coming Soon ???" However, it does have a silhouette of how the character might appear, which is certainly exciting.

From the shadow, the Mystery skin looks like a female with long hair and some armor. Many fans find it reminiscent of the Ice King skin from Chapter 1. This probably hints towards the female version of the Ice King skin, and it also follows the theme of Chapter 1 items returning in Season 8.

How to unlock Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Mystery skin

To unlock the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Mystery skin, players will need to complete a set of challenges, similar to the previous seasons. These challenges will only be available once the secret outfit is released.

Fans will have enough time to complete all the challenges and unlock the female Ice King Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Mystery skin.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Mystery skin release date

According to the battle pass page, the Season 8 Mystery skin will be released approximately 40 days later. This means the challenges will come out around Halloween.

From the looks of the skins, it does have a witchy look. Therefore, the Halloween release date makes perfect sense for the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Mystery skin. Although this means the Foundation is not the Mystery skin, fans still get an original secret outfit.

