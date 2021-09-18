Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Player hits Level 300 in 5 days, here is how

Epic Games increased the total XP required to complete the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass. Having to grind close to 200,000 extra XP could be really painful for those who like to take their sweet time while playing the game.

Fortunately, Chapter 2 Season 8 has a trick to help players level up faster.

LootStation on YouTube found an amazing trick to level up faster in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. According to him, players could earn as much as 27,000 XP in just 4 minutes. This means players can grind millions of XP depending on how much they are willing to grind.

In order to get as much XP as possible and level up faster, players need to play the Impostor game mode in Fortnite. Players will need to complete 10 tasks as an agent and this simple method will reward them with massive amounts of XP. In fact, the method is so effective that LootStation is already level 315 at the time of writing.

How to level up faster in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 using the Imposter game mode?

The Impostor game mode was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. However, it is still a part of the game, even in Season 8. The game mode is similar to the popular viral game Among Us and players are divided into Agents and Imposters with each faction having its specific tasks.

To make the method work perfectly, players will need to make a private lobby of 4 players and make sure they get the role of an Agent. If players cannot get the role of an Agent, they can exit the game and start a new match.

Once players enter the Impostor game mode as an Agent, they can follow these steps to level up faster in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8:

Ask your friends to not do the Agent tasks. Complete all the Agent tasks till the task progress reaches 50%. Once the progress is at 50%, as your friends to start doing the tasks to finish the game. Players need to complete at least 10 tasks to get the maximum XP.

Players should utilize this opportunity before Fortnite ends up removing the Impostors LTM.

